ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Karla Peterson: Pioneering Black photographer Gordon Parks gets his due in a powerful new HBO documentary

By KARLA PETERSON
CharlotteObserver.com
 7 days ago

Gordon Parks was the first Black photographer hired by Life magazine. He was a pioneering photojournalist, a film director ("Shaft," "The Learning Tree"), a bestselling novelist and a composer. Parks was also a fighter. Whether he was photographing socialites, gangsters, civil rights icons or movie stars, Parks used his...

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
theundefeated.com

Gordon Parks documentary on HBO only gives us half the picture

It’s easy these days to forget the power of the still image. Our lives are drenched in video streaming from tiny, isolating screens, reprogramming us to crave constant movement and stimulation. The overwhelming volume and speed of these videos make it hard to slow down, stop and examine the deeper truths of modern life.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

John Maggio and Devin Allen on Famed Photographer in HBO’s A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks [Exclusive Interview]

There are plenty of cliches to live by such as “a pen is mightier than the sword,” or “a picture is worth a thousand words.” In the hands of Gordon Parks, he managed to combine those two cliches by using the camera as a powerful device to influence social, justice, and cultural beliefs in the past century. His remarkable career, photos, and films are retold in the documentary A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks by Emmy-award winner John Maggio for HBO Documentary Films.
PHOTOGRAPHY
HuffingtonPost

HBO Documentary Nails Why America Neglects Missing Black People

A new HBO docuseries follows the Black and Missing Foundation’s efforts of more than a decade to locate missing Black people and draw attention to their disappearances. It also explores the media’s neglect of these cases ― what’s become known as “missing white woman syndrome.”. The term was first coined...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘A Choice of Weapons’ Review: HBO’s Gordon Parks Documentary Only Works for New Fans

By any standard, Gordon Parks (1912-2006) led an extraordinary life as a photographer, filmmaker, composer, author, eyewitness to several major events of the 20th century, and above all a storyteller. As a Black man born into poverty in an America not-so-far removed from slavery, as Jim Crow laws swept the south, his life is even more remarkable. In “A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks,” the HBO documentary premiering November 15, director John Maggio attempts to capture the essence of Parks, by celebrating his motivating ideology of the artist as activist, through the reflections of the generation of artists...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Primetimer

HBO's A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks is an uninspired portrait of one of America’s greatest artistic trailblazers

"By any standard, Gordon Parks (1912-2006) led an extraordinary life as a photographer, filmmaker, composer, author, eyewitness to several major events of the 20th century, and above all a storyteller," says Tambay Obenson. "As a Black man born into poverty in an America not-so-far removed from slavery, as Jim Crow laws swept the south, his life is even more remarkable. In A Choice of Weapons: Inspired By Gordon Parks, the HBO documentary premiering November 15, director John Maggio attempts to capture the essence of Parks, by celebrating his motivating ideology of the artist as activist, through the reflections of the generation of artists he inspired. A welcomed effort, the film doesn’t fully commit, resulting in a rather uninspired portrait of one of America’s greatest artistic trailblazers. A Choice of Weapons blends Parks’ striking photographs (spanning more than 40 years) with footage of the artist in conversation, supported by reflections from a starry cast of interviewees, including filmmakers Ava DuVernay and Spike Lee; actor Richard Roundtree; photographer LaToya Ruby Frazier; retired basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; journalists Jelani Cobb and Anderson Cooper; Khalil Muhammad, historian and professor at Harvard’s Kennedy School; Bryan Stevenson, executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative; Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation; and others. Their contributions help contextualize Parks’ artivism, although they lean toward the perfunctory, and don’t offer the penetrating gaze into the mind of the celebrated artist as audiences may expect." ALSO: A Choice of Weapons is too focused on the activist and artistic pioneer but not enough about the person.
MOVIES
HBO Watch

HBO Documentary Film: BLACK ART: IN THE ABSENCE OF LIGHT – Review

Overview: Firmly rooted in the history of the Black American experience, this film is directed and produced by award-winning documentarian Sam Pollard. It is a vital and illuminating introduction to the work of some of the foremost African American visual artists working today, including Theaster Gates, Kerry James Marshall, Faith Ringgold, Amy Sherald and Carrie Mae Weems, the film is a testament to the indelible contributions of Black American artists in today’s contemporary art world. At the heart of this feature documentary is the groundbreaking exhibition, entitled “Two Centuries of Black American Art,” curated by the late African American artist and scholar David Driskell in 1976. Debut Date: Tuesday, February 09, 2021.
MOVIES
michiganchronicle.com

HBO Documentary Series, BLACK AND MISSING, Debuts November 23

A four-part documentary series BLACK AND MISSING, by multiple Emmy® winner Geeta Gandbhir and award-winning documentarian, journalist, author and activist Soledad O’Brien, follows sisters-in-law and Black and Missing Foundation founders Derrica and Natalie Wilson as they fight an uphill battle to bring awareness to the Black missing persons cases that are marginalized by law enforcement and national media. The series, which was three years in the making, takes on new urgency given the renewed national conversation on “missing white woman syndrome”.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

HBO obtains Tony Hawk documentary

The skateboarding legend's Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off, directed by Sam Jones and produced by the Duplass Brothers, is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max in 2022, providing a history of Hawk’s personal life and career, and chronicling his relationship with skateboarding.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Parks
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Ben Shahn
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Jelani Cobb
Person
Dorothea Lange
Person
Ben Bradlee
Washington Post

What to watch on Monday: ‘A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks’ on HBO

The Voice (NBC at 8) The top 13 artists perform. The Family Chantel (TLC at 8) Karen hosts a holiday party for the family. Lidia vents to Pedro about Nicole getting back together with Alejandro. River and Pedro try to find the perfect Christmas tree, and Jah surprises Winter. All American (CW at 8) The game...
TV SERIES
NPR

Choreographer Twyla Tharp / Photographer Gordon Parks

Twyla Tharp is one of the most celebrated and innovative dancers and choreographers of our time. Her work combines ballet, modern dance, jazz, tap, and other dance forms in a way that was initially considered radical. She's the subject of a recent PBS 'American Masters' documentary. Also, we revisit our...
CELEBRITIES
WUSA9

DC’s Black and Missing Foundation focus of new HBO documentary

WASHINGTON — Thousands of families in the U.S. are currently living a nightmare. Their loved ones are missing, and they are desperate to bring media and police attention to their cases. For nearly 15 years, the Black and Missing Foundation has been trying to help those families, shining a spotlight...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Photography#Racial Injustice#Pioneering Black#Hbo#Life#The New Yorker
Collider

'Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street' Documentary Gets Release Date on HBO Max

HBO Max has released the trailer for the upcoming documentary of Sesame Street, called Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street, as well as announced a release date. The documentary is directed by Marilyn Agrelo (Mad Hot Ballroom, An Invisible Sign), and produced by Trevor Crafts (Experimentors), Ellen Scherer Crafts (Lantern City), and Lisa Diamond (Brain Games, The Fourth Estate).
TV SERIES
mymodernmet.com

6 Gordon Parks Photos Documenting the Lives of Black Americans During the Civil Rights Era

The late Gordon Parks was a photographer best known for documenting the lives of African Americans from the 1940s to the 1970s. Born in 1912 in Kansas, he was the youngest of 15 children and experienced hardship and segregation from an early age. In 1937, when he was 25 years old, he picked up a camera for the first time and began documenting issues of race, poverty, and policing in the United States.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Newsday

Murdered LI actor Adrienne Shelly's life, legacy revisited in new HBO documentary

Adrienne Shelly was a celebrated actor who starred in a pair of major independent films — Hal Hartley's "The Unbelievable Truth" (1989) and "Trust" (1990) — then went on to launch side careers as a successful screenwriter and director. Her hit movie, "Waitress" (2007) was later turned into the hit Broadway musical of the same name.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

New documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" recasts old narratives

For more than 50 years Beatles fans and historians have wondered what caused the world's most famous band to break up. A new documentary premiering this weekend, produced and directed by Peter Jackson, may cast doubt on one of the more popular narratives regarding Fab Four's split – the role of Yoko Ono.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy