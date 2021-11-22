ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Killer Kyle Rittenhouse's Republican Internship Offers Disgust Progressives

By Brett Wilkins
indybay.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Congressman Madison Cawthorn just offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship. Congressman Matt Gaetz did the same," tweeted podcast host Heather Gardner. "They are sending a message to America that violence is not only acceptable, it's a resume booster for politics." Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) suggested an internship for Rittenhouse...

