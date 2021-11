Jordan Howard suffered a knee injury in the third quarter against the Saints and is questionable to return. The Eagles ruled him out early in the fourth quarter. Howard was injured on a run in the third quarter. He was checked out on the field by medical personnel before walking to the sideline and into the blue popup tent. But he never went to the locker room; Howard instead stayed on the sideline, which is a good sign.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO