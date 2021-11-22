Harry McKirdy returns for Swindon’s clash with Hartlepool
Harry McKirdy is expected to come straight back into Swindon’s starting line-up for the clash with Hartlepool.
Forward McKirdy served a one-match suspension on Saturday after accumulating five yellow cards.
Brentford loanee Alex Gilbert came in for McKirdy as the Robins claimed an impressive 2-1 victory at Newport and is the most likely to make way.
Mathieu Baudry remains a long-term absentee with a hip problem.
Hartlepool will be without Jamie Sterry following his dismissal in Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat to leaders Forest Green.
Full-back Sterry was shown a straight red card for his part in an off-the-ball altercation and must now serve a three-game ban.
Striker Olufela Olomola made his return from injury as a second-half substitute against Rovers but is unlikely to be involved from the start against the Robins.
Jordan Cook is closing in on a return to training after a groin injury, while the trip is likely to come too soon for midfielder Gavan Holohan (knock).
