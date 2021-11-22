ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Growth Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Third Quarter

By Sean Williams
 7 days ago
  • Even with the stock market near an all-time high, billionaire investors are finding value in these well-known companies.

For the past 20 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic rally in the benchmark S&P 500. Since losing more than a third of its value following the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the broad-based index has more than doubled.

Yet, in spite of these enormous gains, billionaire money managers are still finding value in this market. With Form 13F's being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week, Wall Street and investors were given an under-the-hood look at what the brightest investment minds were up to during the third quarter (Q3).

What's readily apparent is billionaires were busy buying growth stocks hand over fist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hc3Wy_0d3jbcUw00
Image source: Getty Images.

Jim Simons (Renaissance Technologies): Tesla Motors

Billionaire money manager Jim Simons runs a gigantic hedge fund, Renaissance Technologies, which held over 3,000 positions at the end of Q3 and had more than $130 billion in assets under management. One high-growth stock Simons and his team couldn't get enough of is electric vehicle (EV) leader Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA).

According to Renaissance Technologies' 13F filing, 610,300 shares of Tesla were purchased during Q3, which effectively quadrupled Simons' stake in the company. As of the end of Q3, Tesla was the 12th-largest holding for Renaissance.

The answer to "Why Tesla?" likely revolves around the company's numerous first-mover advantages. It's the only auto company in more than 50 years to build itself from the ground up and reach sustainable mass production. Tesla looks to be well on its way to topping 800,000 vehicles delivered in 2021, with two additional gigafactories set to be up and running in the coming years.

What's more, Tesla Motors has clearly identifiable advantages when it comes to battery range, power, and capacity, relative to its competition. Having this edge helped drive Tesla to its juiciest operating profit on record in the third quarter.

Of course, there are reasons to be extremely skeptical of Tesla given its greater than $1 trillion market cap and the capital being invested on EVs, autonomous vehicles, and battery research by the likes of General Motors and Ford Motor Company. My belief is it's going to be difficult for Tesla to maintain its operating advantages over the long haul, which makes its current stock premium a bit precarious.

Furthermore, a non-negligible portion of Tesla's net income over the past 1.5 years has derived from selling renewable energy credits to other automakers. Without these credits, Tesla's unsightly trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio would be a lot higher than its current reading of 358.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FyeqX_0d3jbcUw00
Image source: Getty Images.

Chase Coleman (Tiger Global Management): Sea Limited

Unlike Simons, billionaire Chase Coleman runs a more focused fund at Tiger Global Management. Coleman oversees north of $52 billion in assets under management and holds stakes in 162 securities. The one he and his team couldn't stop buying in the third quarter is Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE:SE). An additional 265,400 shares were bought in Q3, firmly solidifying Sea as Tiger Global's third-largest holding.

What makes Sea Limited so desirable from an investment perspective is its three fast-growing operating segments.

For the moment, only its digital entertainment segment is generating positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). The company ended Q3 with 729 million quarterly active mobile gamers. But what's far more impressive than its aggregate gaming community is that 12.8% of these users paid to play. Not only has this conversion rate been steadily increasing, but it's many multiples higher than the industry pay-to-play average.

Second, Sea's digital financial services division continues to grow like a weed. The company ended Q3 with more than 39 million paying mobile wallet customers. With Sea targeting a number of underbanked regions, this tool, which can offer access to basic financial services, could prove powerful.

Third, and arguably most important, Sea's e-commerce platform, known as Shopee, is firing on all cylinders. Gross orders more than doubled (again!) in Q3 from the prior-year period, with $16.8 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) being transacted. This works out to an annual run rate of $67.2 billion in GMV. For added context, Shopee saw $10 billion in GMV in the entirety of 2018. That's how quickly this segment is growing, and why this company deserves a hefty premium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d9JlD_0d3jbcUw00
Image source: Getty Images.

Ken Griffin (Citadel Advisors): Nio

Lastly, there's billionaire Ken Griffin whose fund, Citadel Advisors, has stakes (including put and call options) in thousands upon thousands of securities. Perhaps the most interesting move of the third quarter was purchasing more than 2,800,000 shares of EV-focused auto stock Nio (NYSE:NIO). This buy more than tripled Citadel's previous ownership in Nio, and it lifts the company into Citadel's top-500 holdings by market value.

As with Tesla, the bullishness surrounding Nio is pretty straightforward. Most major countries have agreed to take measurable steps to fight climate change. Pushing EVs and other clean-burning energy sources is likely the easiest way to reduce our carbon footprint. Nio is headquartered in the largest auto market in the world (China), meaning it's at the epicenter of what should be a multi-decade vehicle replacement cycle.

Over the past two years, Nio has done a good job of addressing its critics. The company raised a mountain of capital to fund its expansion, and it's tripled its quarterly deliveries from 8,224 in the fourth quarter of 2019 to 24,439 in Q3 2021. Were it not for global semiconductor chip shortages, Nio would likely be on its way to an annual run-rate of 150,000 EVs.

The company is also leaning on innovation to do the talking. Aside from unveiling a new vehicle each year, the company's battery-as-a-service (BaaS) program, introduced in August 2020, serves as a means to bolster brand loyalty and generate higher margins over the long run. With its BaaS program, buyers receive upfront discounts on new Nio EVs in exchange for paying a monthly fee. They'll also be able to replace or upgrade their batteries in the future.

With Nio expected to grow like a weed through at least mid-decade, and the company on track to turn profitable on a recurring basis by 2023, this big bet by Ken Griffin might pay off.

The Motley Fool

Is Autodesk Stock a Buy?

Autodesk’s Q3 numbers beat analysts’ expectations. However, its Q4 guidance was mixed, and it expects macro headwinds to affect its near-term results. Autodesk’s business is still resilient, but its near-term estimates don’t support the stock’s premium valuations. Autodesk's (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock plunged 15% on Nov. 24 after the design software maker...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Will This Beaten-Down Stock Bounce Back? 3 Things to Know

Vertex disappointed investors when two candidates failed in clinical trials. But its core products could deliver billions of dollars in revenue for quite some time. And Vertex may be ready to file for regulatory approval of a potential blockbuster next year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) has given more than one investor...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2023

Lemonade will win the favor of investors again if it can improve its loss ratio. PubMatic must sustain its growth to become the market leader in its industry. Over the past century, the stock market has increased an average of 10% per year. While this sort of steady, index-based return might be enough for many investors, those who are willing to take on some more risk should consider the following two stocks, which have the potential to double by the start of 2023.
STOCKS
martechseries.com

Wishpond Achieves 90% Revenue Growth and Record Revenue in Third Quarter 2021

Q3-2021 revenue growth driven by Wishpond’s expanded sales team, new product introductions and the Company’s acquisitions. Wishpond returned to Adjusted EBITDA positive in Q3-2021. The Company now exceeds $16M in annualized revenue run-rate. Wishpond Technologies Ltd, a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, announces it has filed its interim consolidated...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

3 Best Biopharma Stocks to Buy During This Industrywide Fire Sale

Biopharma stocks have crashed in 2021. Affimed, Amgen, and Bristol Myers Squibb all sport extremely attractive valuations relative to their long-term outlook. Biopharmaceutical stocks are slated to end the year on a sour note. Apart from top COVID-19 vaccine players like Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax, investors have shown little to no interest in owning these growth-oriented equities in 2021. As proof, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has lost a monstrous 17% of its value this year. This industrywide sell-off has also picked up momentum during the waning days of Nov., with an eye-popping 358 biopharma stocks falling by more than 10% during just the past three weeks.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

Zillow Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?

On the one hand, Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG)(NASDAQ:Z) pulling the plug on its iBuying business is certainly disappointing from a long-term investor's perspective. On the other hand, Zillow has a massively profitable core business and now trades for 40% less than it did a few weeks ago. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Nov. 9, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel, CFP®, along with real estate analysts Matt Argersinger and Anthony Schiavone discuss whether Zillow is worth owning now.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

An identity management specialist helps its clients to control access privileges. An online payments portal connects merchants and customers. Both of these businesses have identifiable catalysts, strong franchises, and a long track record of growth. A top aim of investing is to grow your wealth over time to enjoy a...
STOCKS
