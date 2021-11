If you are heading out this coming weekend to grab some great deals for your holiday shopping, this might be the event for you. Posted on their social media page, the Wood Shed in Delano is having an event this weekend where you could pick up some unique gifts for family and friends. Or, some gifts for yourself. There is absolutely nothing wrong with taking advantage of great deals during the holiday season for yourself. I mean, why not, right?

DELANO, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO