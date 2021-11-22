ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

These 3 Dividend Stocks Are Practically Money Machines

By Keith Speights
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
  • Brookfield Infrastructure is virtually inflation-proof.
  • Easterly Government Properties is about as safe of a dividend stock as you'll find.
  • Innovative Industrial Properties has delivered jaw-dropping growth and still has room to run.

What's the last thing in the world income-seeking investors want? Inconsistency. If you can't count on sure and steady dividends from the stocks you buy, you need to look for better alternatives.

The best way to ensure that you get consistency with dividend payouts is to pick stocks of companies with business models built for the long run. Here are three such dividend stocks that are practically money machines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17YDrU_0d3jbOKs00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Brookfield Infrastructure

Inflation stands out as a big risk for income investors. If a company doesn't regularly increase its dividend to keep up with inflation, your money won't go as far. But you don't have anything to worry about on this front with Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIP) (NYSE:BIPC). It's one of the most inflation-proof dividend stocks on the market.

As its name indicates, Brookfield Infrastructure owns infrastructure assets. The company's portfolio includes cell towers, data centers, natural gas pipelines, railroads, ports, toll roads, and utilities. Many of these businesses have inflation escalators built into their contracts with customers. Nearly all of Brookfield Infrastructure's assets generate steady, dependable cash flow every quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure's distribution (equivalent to a dividend) currently yields close to 3.5%. The company has increased its distribution by a compound annual growth rate of 10% since 2009.

In addition to the attractive distribution, Brookfield Infrastructure also offers investors solid growth prospects. With an infrastructure super-cycle underway, the company should be able to continue outperforming the market.

2. Easterly Government Properties

Let's briefly put dividend stocks aside. U.S. Treasury bills are viewed by many as one of the safest investments around. Why? They're backed by the U.S. government. Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) is a money machine for a similar reason.

Easterly isn't as safe as T-bills, but you're not going to find many dividend stocks with less risk. The company is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that leases properties to the U.S. government. It currently owns 88 properties to federal agencies including the Drug Enforcement Administration, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Veterans Administration.

As a REIT, Easterly must return at least 90% of taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Its dividend yield currently stands at nearly 5%.

The company has more growth opportunities than you might think. Easterly expects the U.S. government will expand the number of properties that it leases in the future due to budget constraints. The federal real estate market is highly fragmented and has high barriers to entry. Easterly is well-positioned to add more properties to its portfolio.

3. Innovative Industrial Properties

There's another REIT that is also a great pick for income investors who want growth potential. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) focuses on buying properties from medical cannabis operators then leasing those properties back to the operators.

This has been a lucrative business model for IIP. Over the past five years, the company's revenue has skyrocketed more than 4,000%. Earnings have soared around 2,750% during the same period.

With that kind of growth, you'd expect IIP's share price would have also gone up a lot. And you'd be right: The stock has vaulted more than 1,300% higher over the last five years and is up close to 50% so far in 2021. IIP should have more growth ahead as the U.S. cannabis industry expands.

The company's dividend yield of a little over 2% might not seem all that great. However, the yield is low solely because IIP stock has delivered such big gains. Since late 2016, IIP's dividend has grown by 10X. Money machine? Definitely.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Put on Your Watch List

Both companies have two appealing things I like to see: Flawless execution and share-price appreciation. DigitalOcean is seeing dominance in its niche market, pushing out even the biggest competitors. Atlassian is seeing immense success moving to the cloud. Plenty of high-growth tech stocks have been hit hard in 2021 despite...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 75%: Time to Buy?

StoneCo's stock has plummeted due to the company's falling margins. Yet higher investments today could lead to a bigger growth opportunity tomorrow. Should Brazil's economy ever recover, StoneCo's stock could soar on a rebound, but risks remain today. Though StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was likely bought by one of Warren Buffett's younger...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

$300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

Brookfield Renewable should have the power to continue producing market-beating total returns. Crown Castle's connection to the data infrastructure megatrend positions it for continued growth. NextEra Energy's leadership in renewables bodes well for its future, especially as it adds new power sources. Thanks to the wonders of compound interest, it...
STOCKS
Forbes

How Low Will Stocks Go?

This year's Black Friday was marked not by buying, but by selling, as overseas markets plunged in overnight trading Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down over 2.5%. The Spyder Trust (SPY) , which tracks the S&P 500, opened down 1.4%, which in turn triggered even more...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brookfield Properties#Railroads#Real Estate#Bipc
investing.com

3 Future Stocks to Buy Before the New Year

Canadian investors should always be on the hunt for equities that will benefit from their exposure to growth industries. For example, those who invested in e-commerce in the 2010s have likely been richly rewarded over the years. Today, I want to look at three future stocks that are worth snatching up before the New Year.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why SoFi Stock Is a Smart Buy Right Now

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) went public in June 2021 following a SPAC merger orchestrated by venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya. Since then, the stock has underperformed the broader market, and the share price has fallen 31% from its all-time high. Even so, investors shouldn't give up on SoFi just yet. In this...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Explosive Growth Stock That's Quietly Up 200% in the Past Year

This is a SaaS company providing a must-have tool. Growth has been through the roof. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model has become dominant over the past five years. It has made life easier for companies and employees, and produced enormous wealth for shareholders. Nowhere is that more obvious than in the results of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), which provides accounts payable and receivable tools that are crucial for small and medium-size businesses. The stock is up a remarkable 200% over the past year, and 750% since going public just two years ago.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks I Expect Will Make Me Wildly Rich by Retirement

Investing in innovative companies and being patient is the key to building serious wealth in the stock market. For more than a century, there's arguably been no better investment vehicle than the stock market. Though cryptocurrencies have had their time in the spotlight over the past couple of years, it's hard to overlook the stability of a greater than 11% average annual total return, including dividends paid, in the benchmark S&P 500 since 1980.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

2 Market Overreactions I Bought Last Week

This Fool initiated a position in Dick's Sporting Goods, a sporting gear retailer growing faster than its single-digit P/E ratio. He also added to his Genius Sports position. The stock has fallen 61% since peaking in May. Both stocks moved lower after reported quarterly results last week. The numbers weren't...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 High-Yield Dividend Stock Worth Buying Right Now

U.S. stocks are likely to remain volatile until the threat from the omicron variant is better understood. GlaxoSmithKline is proving to be a viable safe haven for investors in this chaotic market. Black Friday wasn't kind to U.S. stocks. Every major U.S. stock index fell by more than 2% on...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 High-Growth Stocks That Could Become Unstoppable

Chewy and Twilio have delivered impressive growth this year, but their stocks have taken a beating. Chewy's strong share in the online pet products market suggests it can deliver multi-year growth. Twilio is benefiting from the shift to cloud-based contact centers, and is expected to clock robust revenue growth in...
PETS
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $1,000 Right Now

If you held a $1,000 position in Microsoft stock 10 years ago, your stake would be worth more than $17,000 based on the company's dividend-adjusted return. A $1,000 investment in Amazon held across the last decade would have yielded even better results and now be worth roughly $19,000. Time can be an investor's greatest advantage in the market, and even big-name companies that are already well-established can deliver explosive returns when given the chance to thrive.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $300 In Right Now

Recent swoons in these innovative companies presents the perfect opportunity for investors to pounce. Despite the shortened hours, Friday, Nov. 26 represented a bumpy ride for investors. All three of the major indexes shed between 2.2% and 2.5% of their value as a new coronavirus variant of concern, labeled as omicron, emerged in South Africa.
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Top Oil Buys For 2022 (8% Dividends, 7%+ Upside Ahead)

Today we’re going to dive into two closed-end funds (CEFs) that have what everyone is on the hunt for these days—massive yields! Both pay more than 8% on average and tempt us with big upside, too, as they’re far cheaper than most other CEFs. Let’s stop there for a second...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Oil Stocks Plunged on Friday

A new coronavirus strain has renewed fears of an economic slowdown. Potential travel restrictions, among other things, sent oil prices tumbling. Oil market players now are focused on a big event on Dec. 2. What happened. Oil stocks plunged this morning, and there was a lot more to the rout...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Grow Your Portfolio Over the Next Decade

An identity management specialist helps its clients to control access privileges. An online payments portal connects merchants and customers. Both of these businesses have identifiable catalysts, strong franchises, and a long track record of growth. A top aim of investing is to grow your wealth over time to enjoy a...
STOCKS
investing.com

The 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Hold When Interest Rates Rise

The Bank of Canada (BoC) has held the benchmark interest rate at the historic low of 0.25% since March 27, 2020. It was spurred to drop interest rates after the COVID-19 pandemic reached Canada and had triggered the first set of lockdowns. Nearly two years later, the central bank has telegraphed that it aims to pursue rate tightening sooner rather than later. Today, I want to look at three dividend stocks that are worth holding when the BoC moves to hike rates.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

3 Financial Stocks On Sale This Black Friday

Major indices are selling off today as a new Covid-19 variant emerged in South Africa. As we enter a positive seasonal period for the market, is the new variant a cause for concern or will the volatility create a buying opportunity?. Nearly two years into the pandemic, numerous variants have...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation

Steady progress year over year is more important than the results of any single quarter. A picks-and-shovels play that's in the early stages of growth is deeply discounted. Consistent profitability and one of the best retail networks in the business makes this stock a buy. The recent ruling by the...
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Hot Penny Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist in December

Making a penny stocks watchlist for December 2021? If you answered yes, there are plenty of options to choose from. But, before picking penny stocks for your watchlist, the best course of action is to have a thorough understanding of what’s going on in the market. Right now, the most pressing factor is inflation in the U.S.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy