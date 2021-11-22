ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State student dies after falling down 11-story trash chute

WRAL
 7 days ago

BBC

Student died after falling 30m in Devon rock climbing accident

A 20-year-old student died in a rock climbing accident after falling 66-100ft (20-30m) and hitting two ledges, an inquest has heard. Josephine Docherty, from Sheffield, was leading a climb with her boyfriend and friends while on holiday in Chudleigh, Devon, on 7 August 2020. It is thought that a cam...
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penn State student fell to her death from 11th-floor garbage chute

State College police released additional details about the death of a 19-year-old Penn State University sophomore, suggesting a freak accident in which she fell from an 11th -floor garbage disposal chute. Police said evidence so far suggests an accidental death, but as the Centre County coroner continues his investigation into...
