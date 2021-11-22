ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Rusty's Morning Forecast

WOWT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday's meeting will be from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. One dead,...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rusty#Dj S Dugout#Kellogg
NBC News

Omicron variant now in North America, Canadian officials say

Canadian officials announced Sunday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has reached North America, with two cases appearing in Ontario. Top Ontario health officials Christine Elliott and Kieran Moore said in a joint statement that two people who had recently been in Nigeria have tested positive for the variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Supreme Court to hear landmark abortion case this week

The justices will hear arguments Wednesday over a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks in a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade. The case poses the clearest test yet of the 6-3 conservative court’s trajectory. Conservatives and anti-abortion activists have since 1973 sought to narrow or overturn the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Omaha, NE
NBC News

How variants like omicron develop and what makes them variants 'of concern'

The identification of a new Covid "variant of concern," dubbed omicron, sparked countries to quickly roll out new travel restrictions Friday as scientists worked to understand the implications of the discovery. On Friday, the World Health Organization said that preliminary evidence suggested "an increased risk of reinfection with this variant,...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy