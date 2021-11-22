ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Dunaway joins the FOX 17 Morning News team

By FOX 17 News
 7 days ago
The FOX 17 Morning News team is expanding with the addition of a new morning anchor.

Michelle Dunaway , a journalist with more than 20 years of experience covering news in Michigan, joined the team on Monday, November 22.

Dunaway will anchor alongside Tessa DiTirro from 6-9 a.m. Early morning anchor/reporter Ruta Ulcinaite, chief meteorologist Kevin Craig, meteorologist Candace Monacelli and traffic anchor Robb Westaby will also be part of the newscast.

RELATED: Meet FOX 17 Morning News anchor Michelle Dunaway

West Michigan viewers have long come to enjoy waking up to a friendly team that brings them important news, weather, traffic, and need-to-know information while having some fun along the way. That mission of preparing viewers for the day ahead continues.

Dunaway was introduced to viewers during Friday’s newscast. She said, “It’s been such a joy to be here. I originally spent 20 years in northern Michigan. Our family moved to West Michigan in August. We love it here. The restaurants, the shopping, the people, the culture. We’re big into musical theatre. We love Broadway Grand Rapids and concerts in the area. We’ve been very busy seeing all there is to see. It’s fun to explore. “

Meet FOX 17 Morning News anchor Michelle Dunaway

Dunaway has been in the news business for nearly 22 years, so there are plenty of highlights. Her first job was in Dubuque, IA. during the caucuses in 1998. She was able to interview many prominent politicians, including George W. Bush, before his presidential victory. She then moved to 9&10 News in Cadillac where she had plenty of incredible adventures. She’s ventured to the top and the bottom of the Mackinac Bridge, toured the inside of the Soo Locks, flown with the Blue Angels and is so grateful to have been able to share countless stories about amazing people.

The FOX 17 Morning News is on a mission to provide new content and information for viewers without wasting time. It’s news that is relevant and with context and supported with content from Scripps network of stations in Michigan.

The 5-6 a.m. hour of FOX 17 Morning News will be anchored by Ruta and Tessa in addition to Candace and Robb.

Watch for more announcements on additional enhancements to the show coming for the start of 2022.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

Great Thanksgiving Banquet returns, feeds hundreds

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland Rescue Mission fed hundreds of people on Wednesday during its “Great Thanksgiving Banquet.”. The annual event was canceled last year because of pandemic restrictions. It was held at DeVos Fieldhouse on Hope College’s campus. “It’s wonderful,” said Linda Luth. “It makes you want to cry.”. Luth...
HOLLAND, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

