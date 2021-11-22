ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Tilbury’s Black Friday 2021 sale has begun, with 30% off a range of make-up and skincare kits

By Rebecca Fearn and Ellie Fry
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZtnZ_0d3jaQot00

Charlotte Tilbury is one of the most beloved luxury make-up brands around. Loved by A-listers and MUAs alike, many of its coveted products have reached cult status in the world of beauty, including the pillow talk range and its magic skincare line.

Such efficacious products comes at a price, with Charlotte Tilbury sitting firmly on the high-end side of the market. The brand rarely host sales, but when it does, it goes all out, which is why its Black Friday event is always hugely anticipated.

With just days to go until Black Friday 2021, Charlotte Tilbury has kicked off its sale with a bang, offering a 30 per cent discount on selected skincare and make-up kits, as well as free products when you spend a certain amount on its website.

We’d suggest getting your wishlists at the ready as this is just the beginning of Charlotte Tilbury’s Black Friday offering. The beauty brand traditionally drops daily discounts and promotions throughout what it calls “Cyber Week”, so expect even bigger price cuts as we get closer to the big day.

Below we’ve listed the best discounts to shop now, as well as what to expect throughout the sale and on Black Friday itself. We’ve got all the details on what Charlotte Tilbury offered last year too, and expert advice on how to get the most out of the event.

Read more:

Will there be Charlotte Tilbury deals on Black Friday 2021?

In short, yes! As the deals have already started. The luxury beauty brand is currently offering a 30 per cent discount on selected make-up and skincare kits for a limited time only, as well as a free gift when you spend over a certain amount.

When it comes to the free gift, here’s the lowdown: spending £80 on the Charlotte Tilbury website will get you a free luxury palette in “walk of no shame” (worth £40), while a £125 shopping cart will land you that same palette , as well as a lipstick in the shade “hot Jen” (both worth £68 in total), and finally, spending over £175 will result in you receiving the eyeshadow palette , lipstick , and a pillow talk blusher (all worth £98).

The discounted beauty sets feature the brand’s bestselling products, making them a real steal. Highlights include Charlotte’s iconic matte lip kit (was £42, now £29.40, Charlottetilbury.com ) which is available in a range of shades, the goddess cleanse and hydrate kit (was £107.50, now £75.25, Charlottetilbury.com ) which includes a cleanser, mask and the light version of the brand’s award-winning magic cream, and the luxury palette eyeshadow trio (was £120, now £84, Charlottetilbury.com ) which boasts three palettes with gorgeous shimmery shades that will see you through the festive party season and beyond.

As mentioned above, this is just the start of Charlotte Tilbury’s Black Friday 2021 sale, as the brand usually drops daily offers throughout Black Friday week, across the weekend and on Cyber Monday, including its coveted mystery boxes. Bookmark this page and keep checking in for the best discounts as soon as they land.

When will the Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals start?

Charlotte Tilbury’s Black Friday sale has already started, with discounts on make-up and skincare kits as well as free products when you spend over a certain amount. We’re expecting to see even bigger price cuts as the week progresses, so stay tuned.

The brand’s sale usually continues throughout Black Friday week and runs into Cyber Monday, the 29 November, with different offers landing each day.

We will be updating this page with all the latest information and deals as we get them.

How much will Charlotte Tilbury products cost on Black Friday?

Based on last year’s deals, shoppers can potentially expect to save up to 50 per cent on bestselling products from the brand.

In 2020, Charlotte Tilbury offered shoppers a whole host of brilliant deals, from 50 per cent off mystery boxes to buy-one-get-one-free offers on eyeshadow palettes.

There were also some brilliant general discounts of up to 40 per cent on bestsellers including bronzers, skincare and products from the popular pillow talk range .

While there are some early Black Friday deals already available, Charlotte Tilbury is keeping most of its plans for the rest of Black Friday week under wraps. We can reveal however, that on Tuesday 23 November, Charlotte Tilbury will be offering a 20 per cent discount on five-piece kits (these are larger than the sets that are currently on offer) so keep your eyes peeled for that price cut.

Who has the best Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals?

Tilbury’s official website is usually a safe bet, as it offers some of the very best discounts and product edits, including wider shade ranges.

However, it’s worth looking around as other shops do stock Charlotte Tilbury, with many known to take part in Black Friday.

These retailers include Selfridges , Cult Beauty , John Lewis & Partners , and Feelunique .

What were the best Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deals last year?

In 2020 there were lots of amazing deals at Charlotte Tilbury. It offered up to 40 per cent off on bestselling lines, as well as up to 50 per cent off eyeshadow palettes.

There were also the brand’s mystery boxes, of which three new editions were launched for Black Friday, with a cool 50 per cent off. These included the “iconic secrets” mystery box for £99 (50 per cent off), featuring a matte revolution lipstick in “pillow talk” (£25, Charlottetilbury.com ) and the luxury palette of mattes in “desert haze” (£40, Charlottetilbury.com ).

Then there was the incredible buy-one-get-one-free deal it had on palettes, meaning shoppers could buy one of the brand’s beloved eyeshadow quads and choose another one for nothing.

Some of the other best discounts included Charlotte’s magic, conceal, retouch and glow kit (£87, Charlottetilbury.com ) for £79.80 – which was a saving of £53.20 at the time. You could also get the luxury palette eyeshadow trio for £84 (a saving of £36), and the pillow talk dreams come true kit for £300 ( Charlottetilbury.com ) – then a saving of 25 per cent.

This year we are hoping to see any of Charlotte’s ultra-flattering nude lipsticks included in the deals, as well as the brand’s newest brow offerings, which we fully recommend .

Is the Charlotte Tilbury foundation good and worth buying?

The brand has already discounted a range of make-up sets that feature its coveted foundations. We were excited to see these offers so early on in Charlotte Tilbury’s Black Friday 2021 sale, as its foundation range is one of the most-talked-about lines by the brand.

The Charlotte Tilbury light wonder foundation (£34, Charlottetilbury.com ) is an IndyBest favourite , with our reviewer saying that “a light layer of this is all you need for a radiant boost. It gave our oily skin a dewy finish and we looked glowy in all the right places without any excess shine.”

The brand also sells a magic foundation (£34, Charlottetilbury.com ) and airbrush flawless foundation formula (£34, Charlottetilbury.com ) – both of which offer fuller coverage.

Charlotte Tilbury is one of the most beloved luxury make-up brands around. Loved by A-listers and MUAs alike, many of its coveted products have reached cult status in the world of beauty, including the pillow talk range and its magic skincare line.Such efficacious products comes at a price, with Charlotte Tilbury sitting firmly on the high-end side of the market. The brand rarely host sales, but when it does, it goes all out, which is why its Black Friday event is always hugely anticipated.With just one day to go until Black Friday 2021, Charlotte Tilbury has kicked off its sale...
