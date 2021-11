Northwest Bank will be holding an event to raise money and donated food for the Second Harvest Food Bank to benefit residents in need in the county. The fundraiser will take place Wednesday from 6 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Donations of non-perishable food items such as canned and boxed goods and frozen turkeys will be accepted. To ensure everyone’s health and safety, this year’s drive will be a “Trunk Only” event. Donors are asked to arrive with donations in the trunk of their vehicle and a volunteer, wearing a mask and gloves, will be able to collect it from there. People can drop off cash and food donations on Liberty Street between Pennsylvania and Second Avenues. Volunteers will be on site and Erie News Now will broadcast live from that location. Non-perishable or monetary donations can also be dropped off at any Northwest office in Sheffield, Warren or Youngsville from now until November 17. The donations will benefit the First Church of the Nazarene Food Pantry, St. Joseph Church, Sheffield Area Food Pantry and the Youngsville Evangelical United Methodist Church.

CHARITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO