WWE

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch def. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 7 days ago

Big Time Becks was true to...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

wrestlinginc.com

The Miz Confirms Real-Life Fallout Between Becky Lynch And Charlotte Flair

As a guest on The Today Show, The Miz spoke about the differences between his on-screen character and the person off the screen. The former Intercontinental Champion said Mike Mizanin is someone who just enjoys playing with his daughters all day and doesn’t have that egotistical side to himself that The Miz does.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ric Flair Reacts To Becky Lynch’s Promo On WWE RAW

On this week’s WWE RAW, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch delivered her final words to SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair ahead of their highly-anticipated match this Sunday at the Survivor Series pay-per-view. Responding to Charlotte’s promo from last week’s SmackDown, where The Queen referred to Lynch as a fabricated champion,...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Becky Lynch To Address Liv Morgan On Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE.com has announced that Becky Lynch will address Liv Morgan on tonight’s episode of RAW. As many of you know, Morgan is the new #1 contender to the RAW Women’s title. You can check out the updated lineup for RAW below:. * Big E addresses Kevin Owens. * Becky Lynch...
WWE
firstsportz.com

Emotional Liv Morgan attacks Raw Women’s Champion ahead of their big clash

Liv Morgan is an American professional wrestler who currently performs on WWE Raw. She has been with the company for over seven years and had primarily performed as a Tag Team Superstar. Morgan was teamed up with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. But after years of performing as a Tag Team star, Morgan is finally being pushed as a singles Superstar.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/21 WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte, Reigns vs. Big E, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown, Priest vs. Nakamura, RK-Bro vs. Usos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight after the PPV, join PWTorch columnist Greg Parks live reviewing WWE Survivor Series with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (515) 605-9345. •EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wnialivecast@gmail.com. •IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE,...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ric Flair Says He’s ‘Disappointed’ Over Becky Lynch’s Recent Comments

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has heard Becky Lynch’s comments about him during an appearance on “The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani” podcast earlier today and he says he’s “disappointed” in them. During the podcast, Lynch noted that she heard Ric Flair taking shots at her after her RAW...
WWE
firstsportz.com

WWE Survivor Series 2021: “I don’t like who she’s become, she doesn’t like who I’ve become,” Becky Lynch discusses her rivalry with Charlotte Flair

WWE Survivor Series 2021 will be taking place this weekend. It is scheduled to be the penultimate WWE pay per view of the year. For a major part of this year, WWE was forced to air their events live from the WWE Thunderdome, which only had virtual fans in attendance. But when the live audiences returned, WWE looked determined to make it up to the fans.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV PRIMER 11/21: Javier’s preview & predictions for Reigns vs. Big E, Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, Survivor Series matches, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... WWE Survivor Series. The ONE time a year that Superstars from Raw and Smackdown go head-to-head in direct competition to pridefully defend the honor of the brand they’ve called home for thirty thirty-one whole days. Each champion faces his counterpart on the other brand and two carefully curated hastily slapped together teams, five men and five women from each brand, fight in an elimination tag team match hoping to be the team that survives. All of this hot action comes to us live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, better known to us as mankind’s greatest achievement, the WWE Thunderdome the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Revealed: The real reason why WWE is releasing all its Superstars

WWE Superstars seemingly have no job security anymore. You could be new on the roster, introduced to the WWE Universe just a couple of weeks ago and still be released. The situation isn’t much different for those who were well-established either. Several WWE Superstars who are quite well-established like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Malakai Black were also released when they were thriving.
WWE

