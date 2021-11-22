ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers avoid complete meltdown with late, 53-yard TD in win over Steelers

The Chargers allowed the Pittsburgh Steelers to rally from a 17-point deficit...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
CBS Denver

Drew Lock Fills In As Quarterback After Teddy Bridgewater Suffers Leg Injury

DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a lower leg injury in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, forcing Drew Lock to fill in until midway through the third quarter. Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field At Mile High on November 28, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Bridgewater ran in a touch down in the first quarter, scoring the first points of the game. Air Bridgewater ✈️ 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/YpLNpe1jXR — Denver Broncos...
NFL
Dayton Daily News

Herbert throws for 382 yards, Chargers hold off Steelers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Mike Williams with 2:17 remaining and the Los Angeles Chargers held off the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-37 on Sunday night. Los Angeles (6-4) had a 27-10 lead going into the fourth quarter before the Steelers (5-4-1) rallied to take...
NFL
Los Angeles Daily News

Justin Herbert, Chargers avoid epic collapse in wild win versus Steelers

INGLEWOOD — Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had the Pittsburgh Steelers frustrated with timely runs and was punched in the stomach by defensive tackle Cam Heyward after a 36-yard run in the fourth quarter. Heyward wasn’t ejected for the double punch and it didn’t take long before he was the one...
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Instant analysis: Chargers rally late to thwart Steelers comeback, 41-37

A roller-coaster Sunday night matchup finished with a bitter taste for the Steelers, who scored 17 consecutive points to take a late lead on the Chargers, only to give up a 53-yard touchdown pass with 2:09 left in a 41-37 loss at SoFi Stadium. The Steelers trailed most of the...
