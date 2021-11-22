Photos: Chargers fend off Steelers in thrilling, 41-37 victory

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
Cameron Heyward smiled and let out a quick chuckle. But the Pittsburgh Steelers veteran leader let it be known that the shot Warren Sapp took at him on social media this week was anything but playful banter. Heyward said Thursday he has “no relationship” with Sapp, four days after the...
The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
The Pittsburgh Steelers had no answers for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. After losing to Cincinnati 41-10, Pittsburgh seems to be losing control of the season. Ben Roethlisberger was awful and gets real with what happened in the game. According to Steelers Depot, Ben Roethlisberger claims, “We got our butt...
On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the midst of complicated situation pertaining to their quarterback position. With Ben Roethlisberger’s status still in doubt due to a positive COVID-19 test, the organization doesn’t have a clear answer as to who will line up under center for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was seen in a scuffle with TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Watt was seen after the play still hanging on to Burrow. Some fans around the league felt that it was a dirty play and some were aggravated. Burrow had no issues with T.J....
Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
Longtime NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth shared some interesting information on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger during tonight’s broadcast. Roethlisberger has been out for nearly two weeks after landing on the COVID-19 list. However, he bounced back in time to play on Sunday night. According to Collinsworth, Roethlisberger mainly kept in...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could be throwing to a familiar face this Sunday. The team just announced that tight end Thaddeus Moss has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. While there’s no guarantee that Moss will receive any playing time against the Steelers this weekend,...
The Pittsburgh Steelers expected a lot from their rookie Najee Harris. However, what he’s done for the franchise has exceeded everyone’s expectation. Shouldering a workload comparable to some of the best running backs in the league, Harris has carried this ailing Steelers offense to a 5-3-1 record entering Week 11.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to tie the AFC North lead for wins if they can beat the rival Cincinnati Bengals tomorrow. But they’ll be without one of their key players as they try to get that W. On Saturday, the Steelers announced that starting cornerback Joe Haden has...
Joey Bosa was removed from the Chargers' COVID-19 list in time to play in Los Angeles' home game Sunday night against the Steelers, the team announced Saturday. The veteran defensive end was placed on the team's COVID-19 list on Tuesday. A three-time Pro Bowler, Bosa has tallied 5.5 sacks and...
Comments / 0