With his time at LSU winding down, 2019 National Championship winning coach, Ed Orgeron reflected on the things he will miss from his time in Baton Rouge. The Tigers have just two games left on their schedule, one against UL-Monroe and the other against 16th ranked Texas A&M. If the Tigers lose either one of their last two games, they will fail to be bowl eligible this season and would thus, conclude Orgeron’s career at LSU without a bowl appearance in his final season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO