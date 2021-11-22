At least 12 children were injured when an SUV rammed into a Wisconsin Christmas parade. It's unclear if any are among the 5 dead.

A red SUV speeds past attendees moments before plowing into a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, US, in this still image taken from a November 21, 2021 social media video. CITY OF WAUKESHA/Facebook/via REUTERS

At least five people died when a vehicle plowed into a Wisconsin Christmas parade.

The fire chief said 12 children and 11 adults were hospitalized.

Authorities have not said if children are among the dead.

At least 12 children and 11 adults were hospitalized after an SUV drove into the crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Waukesha Fire Chief Steven Howard gave the numbers on Sunday , while the Waukesha Police Department said that at least 40 people were injured and five had died.

It is not clear if any of those killed were children.

Howard said that the families of the dead were being contacted.

A children's dance troupe were among those performing in the parade.

One man, Corey Montiho, described to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel trying to find his daughter, who was part of the troupe, after the SUV hit.

"There were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere. I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter," he said.

"My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody."

Click here for Insider's full coverage of the apparent attack in Waukesha.

Read the original article on