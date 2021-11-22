Looking to shop local? These D.C.-area holiday markets have you covered.

Owners of One Eleven Kerney LLC, Angie and John Healy, held their opening day on November 19th, 2021. Back in August, the Healy’s had a conversation about their future and took a leap of faith to step away from their current jobs and chase their dreams. After several years of brainstorming different businesses Angie and John could see themselves starting, they landed on a store that offered their community a variety of home goods, especially those that are based out of Illinois. From wooden kitchen sets created in Chicago, furniture handcrafted by the Amish in Opdyke, and coffee roasted in Edwardsville, they have a little bit of everything, for everyone.

SHOPPING ・ 9 DAYS AGO