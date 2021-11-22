ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Looking to shop local? These D.C.-area holiday markets have you covered.

By Washington Business Journal
WTOP
 7 days ago

While the region’s holiday markets were hit-or-miss last year as the Covid pandemic was still in its pre-vaccination period, local organizations and businesses large and small are back in nearly full force with...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

‘No Employees Showing Up Today’: Customers Who Prepaid For Thanksgiving Meals At Rancho Cucamonga Boston Market Find The Store Closed

RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — A series of personnel and store problems led to a Boston Market store in Rancho Cucamonga keeping its doors closed on Thanksgiving Day, leaving customers who prepaid for large meals hungry and scrambling for a Plan B. Several customers posted to social media that they arrived at Boston Market, 10890 Foothill Boulevard, on Thanksgiving Day only to find the store locked tight and a hand-written sign of apology posted on the door. “No employees showing up today…we are unable to fulfill the orders!!! We are sorry!!!” the sign said. Several people reported driving as much as an hour to...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
Tulsa World

Editorial: Shop local throughout the holiday shopping season

Among the shopping slogans of the season from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, one deserves more than a single day: shop local small businesses. Local merchants continue to crawl back from the economic devastation of the pandemic, and the holiday season is absolutely critical to small businesses, accounting for a large percentage of yearly sales. About 52% of Oklahoma private sector workers are employed by small businesses.
TULSA, OK
Hilltop

The D.C. Downtown Holiday Market Opens for the 2021 Season

Jewelry, chocolate, and holiday clothing! The 17th annual Downtown Holiday Market opened on Nov. 19, where over 70 local businesses and restaurants sell holiday themed products for D.C. families and friends. The market is run by the DowntownDC Business Improvement District and Diverse Markets Management. Diverse Markets also runs the...
ECONOMY
WNCT

‘It’s that sense of community:’ Local shops reflect on holiday sales, looking towards ‘Cyber Monday’ deals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Black Friday weekend proves to be a time of deals, deals and more deals. These stores aren’t losing any steam when it comes to offering deals. Local businesses across Eastern North Carolina worked hard to keep shoppers local rather than at big-box competitors. Jess-lee Ceravone is the owner of Halo Home […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D C#Covid
WJBF

People are encouraged to shop local for the holidays

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- With product shortages and shipping times slowing down during the holidays, now may be a good time to think about shopping at local small businesses. Local artists and boutiques are encouraging shoppers to consider shopping local instead of ordering online. Small shops have more specialized products, and in some cases one […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WTOP

Annual gift guide helps you ‘shop local’ in DC area

Many people started holiday shopping earlier than usual amid worries supply chain issues would make it harder to get all of the presents on their lists in time; but advocates for local businesses say that’s all the more reason to “shop local.”. “It’s always a good job creator and by...
SHOPPING
WRBL News 3

Local businesses rely on the city this holiday season; Small Business Saturday and the last Market Days for shops in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Small business owners all from over the Chattahoochee Valley started small business Saturday bright and early on Broadway to prepare for consumers kicking off their holiday shopping, local. Small businesses were hit hard throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The associated press says online sales rose 47%, and are expected to continue to […]
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Shopping
Cincinnati CityBeat

40 Cincinnati Boutiques for Shopping Local This Holiday Season

An easy way to make sure you can find something meaningful to give your loved ones this year is to skip the big-box stores and focus on local. Shopping local this year will have a direct impact on independent stores and the Queen City economy — you can make a difference just by wielding your purchasing power. The U.S Small Business Administration says that for every $100 you spend at an independent business, $48 of that is recirculated back into the local economy. Whereas if you spend $100 at a national retailer, only $14 stays local.
CINCINNATI, OH
Herald Community Newspapers

'You've got to shop local'

Fifteen local businesses were highlighted at a business expo held by the Franklin Square Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 18 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2718. “We wanted to do another event besides the fall fair to promote our members’ businesses,” said Franklin Square Chamber of Commerce President Lisa DelliPizzi said. “This is just another creative way to promote our businesses.” She added that the pandemic prevented the chamber from holding many events last year.
FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY
wrul.com

The Newest Place to Shop Local for the Holidays

Owners of One Eleven Kerney LLC, Angie and John Healy, held their opening day on November 19th, 2021. Back in August, the Healy’s had a conversation about their future and took a leap of faith to step away from their current jobs and chase their dreams. After several years of brainstorming different businesses Angie and John could see themselves starting, they landed on a store that offered their community a variety of home goods, especially those that are based out of Illinois. From wooden kitchen sets created in Chicago, furniture handcrafted by the Amish in Opdyke, and coffee roasted in Edwardsville, they have a little bit of everything, for everyone.
SHOPPING
southcountynews.org

Looking for antiques? Shop local!

Schoolcraft is home to two large antique stores, both located downtown on the west side of Grand Street: the Schoolcraft Antique Mall and the Grand Antique Gallery. The extensive offerings and unique finds at each shop are worth a stop. The Schoolcraft Antique Mall is managed by Maria Dreon Pennington,...
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Just in Time for the Holidays, a Local Shopping Pass

Shoppers can support local Greater Palm Springs businesses this holiday season by using the digital Love Local Shopping Pass available at www.shoppingpassgps.com. This FREE mobile pass makes it easy to find local stores and features special offers and discounts throughout the season so consumers can save while showing independently owned and community-treasured businesses and brands some love.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy