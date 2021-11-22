ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kevin Sinfield sets off on 101-mile, 24-hour charity run from Leicester to Leeds

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANwVs_0d3jXDYD00

Former Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield set off on his latest remarkable fundraising challenge with good-luck messages from the world of sport and with his stricken friend Rob Burrow as his inspiration.

The rugby league international, who is now defence coach at rugby union club Leicester, is running the 101 miles from the Tigers’ Welford Road ground to Headingley in 24 hours.

The journey, which is being be split into seven kilometre segments, was originally planned to cover 100 miles but the actual distance is 101 with Sinfield once again proving he will always go the extra mile for Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019.

Money raised from the run will be divided between the MND Association and the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build a new care centre in Leeds that will bear the name of the former Great Britain number seven.

Sinfield was given a send-off by the Coldstream Guards and received good-luck messages from Alan Shearer, Ian Wright and Mo Farah as well as Burrow, who aims to be at the finishing line on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old Sinfield is in regular contact with his old team-mate and admits he will be in his thoughts throughout the run.

“That’s what teams do, we stick together,” he said. “We still look after each other, that’s the great thing about rugby.

“I’ve said it before, when someone is in a bit of bother, a bit of strife, the Batman sign goes up and the group will come, that’s probably the strength of that group of players.

“That’s rugby, isn’t it? Perhaps not all teams have it but ours did.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fzg2R_0d3jXDYD00
Kevin Sinfield (right) during the first stop in the Extra Mile Challenge (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

In December 2020, Sinfield led a team that raised over £2.7million by running seven marathons in seven days and has already smashed through his initial target of £100,000 for his latest challenge.

As Sinfield set off on his second leg, his giveasyoulive page reached just short of £200,000 and he insists that, despite a lack of sleep, he will complete the challenge.

“I’m prepared to keep going,” he said. “I don’t know how long my knees will hold up, but he’s a mate and he’d do it for me.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Kevin Sinfield overwhelmed by generosity as donations near £400,000

Former Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield says he has been overwhelmed by the response to his latest fundraising challenge with donations fast approaching £400,000. The ex-England rugby league international, who is now defence coach at rugby union club Leicester, is running from the Tigers’ Welford Road ground to Headingley – the length of almost four marathons – non-stop inside 24 hours.
CHARITIES
newschain

Kevin Sinfield urged to scale back dare-devil exploits after latest challenge

Former Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield has been urged to scale back his dare-devil exploits after his latest gruelling fund-raising challenge left him physically ill. The England rugby league international made a triumphant if painful return to Headingley after completing his Extra Mile Challenge in aid of former team-mate Rob Burrow, which is set to raise over £1million.
WORLD
BBC

Kevin Sinfield: Leeds Rhinos legend expects 101-mile challenge to be 'torturous'

Former Leeds captain Kevin Sinfield has acknowledged his attempt to run 101 miles in 24 hours will be "horrible". The Leicester Tigers coach is going to run from Welford Road to Headingley on Monday to raise money for Motor Neurone Disease research. His ex-Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow was diagnosed...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Wright
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Mo Farah
seriousaboutrl.com

Kevin Sinfield’s Extra Mile fundraising campaign already surpasses impressive landmark

Once upon a time, it seemed the landmarks we would remember Kevin Sinfield achieving would all be on the rugby field. Whether that was in the shape of seven Super League titles, kicking more goals in the competition than anyone else or becoming the sport’s third most prolific point scorer ever, Sinfield never seemed far from reaching an important landmark and ended his time as a player with an enviable CV.
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

'I want it to be horrible. Bring on the snow, rain and hail': Kevin Sinfield is relishing his 'brutal' attempt to run 101 miles in just 24 hours as he bids to raise more money for the MND association after friend Rob Burrow was diagnosed with the disease

It is an unusual wish for a runner to have. But then again, there is nothing usual about what Kevin Sinfield is doing. ‘I want it to hurt,’ he tells Sportsmail. ‘I want it to be horrible. ‘The weather can do what it wants. I am quite happy if we...
SPORTS
seriousaboutrl.com

Frank Bruno and Alan Shearer react to Kevin Sinfield’s incredible achievement

Kevin Sinfield completed his mammoth 101-mile run for lifelong friend Rob Burrow and the Motor Neurone Disease Association this morning. It was an incredible task, running through the night, visibly broken but not emotionally stirred as Sinfield strode into Headingley Stadium to the finish line. Alongside him for the final...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

David Ginola motivates, Kevin Sinfield inspires – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 23 November.FootballMotivation, David Ginola style.Cricketer Rikki Clarke is backing Ginola for the I’m a Celebrity crown.Picked my winner for @imacelebrity @teamginola pic.twitter.com/15CM4ulHqS— Rikki Clarke (@RikkiClarke81) November 23, 2021Three million followers for Three Lions’ Raheem Sterling.+3M 🤟🏾 thank you to everyone for the love 💙 pic.twitter.com/boPiqNafFR— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) November 23, 2021England were still celebrating after Gareth Southgate extended his deal on Monday.The boss. 👔 pic.twitter.com/W6q9X5SJmy— England (@England) November 23, 2021Fun...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Rugby Union#Tigers#The Mnd Association#The Coldstream Guards
newschain

Kevin Sinfield brushes aside knighthood calls after latest challenge tops £1.5m

Former Leeds Rhinos captain Kevin Sinfield brushed aside calls to be knighted as his latest charity fund-raising effort topped £1.5million. The former England rugby league international helped raise £2.7m by running seven marathons in seven days last December and this week pushed his body through another gruelling challenge by running the 101 miles from the home of his new club Leicester Tigers to Headingley inside 24 hours, all for his stricken former team-mate Rob Burrow.
WORLD
newschain

Kevin Sinfield vows to continue fundraising until cure for MND is found

Kevin Sinfield says he will not stop raising funds to fight motor neurone disease until a cure is found. The former Leeds Rhinos captain helped raise over £2million from his 101-mile run from the home of his current club Leicester Tigers to Headingley at the start of the week, on top of the £2.7m he raised from running seven marathons in seven days last December.
ADVOCACY
SPORTbible

Spurs Fan Travelled 4,000 Miles In 31 Hour Journey Only For Burnley Game To Be Called Off

A Spurs fan and his other half travelled over 4,000 miles in a 31 hour journey to watch his team away away at Burnley - only for the game to be called off. The game was set to take place at Turf Moor at 2pm on Sunday and though the ground staff did their best, officials came to the decision to postpone the game - despite Burnley boss Sean Dyche laughing off the snow in his shirt and tie.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Is Barbarians vs Samoa on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch international rugby fixture

The Barbarians take on Samoa at Twickenham this afternoon in a Killik Cup double-header which will also sees the Barbarians women’s side face South Africa women. The renowned invitational team is full of star names in international rugby who have remained in Europe following the Autumn Nations Series, with Australia head coach Dave Rennie taking charge and fielding a number of Wallabies in his side. Nic White, James O’Connor and Len Ikitau are all involved for the Baa-Baas, while the team is also bolstered by World Cup winners in South Africa’s Steven Kitshoff, Malcom Marx and Duane Vermeulen. Samoa...
WORLD
The Independent

Graham Potter confident Brighton will soon be back to winning ways

Graham Potter is convinced Brighton’s lengthy wait for a Premier League victory will swiftly end if his players can replicate their display during Saturday’s frustrating stalemate with Leeds Albion’s winless run stretched to eight top-flight games after they squandered a host of chances against Marcelo Bielsa’s men at the Amex Stadium.Seagulls head coach Potter, who took umbrage at some fans booing at the end of the goalless encounter, has now seen his side register six draws and two defeats since a 2-1 win over Leicester more than two months ago.Asked about dropping points, he said: “That’s just the way it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
104K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy