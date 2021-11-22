ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Gas prices drop another 5 cents in the Columbus area

By Joe Clark
 7 days ago

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the second week in a row, gas prices in the Columbus area were lower for drivers.

According to GasBuddy, Columbus gas stations averaged about $3.22 a gallon, which is 5.2 cents lower than the previous week.

Gas prices are about the same as a month ago, and $1.31 higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reports the cheapest gas station is priced at $2.95, with the most expensive being $3.50.

The national price for gas has dropped 1.9 cents per gallon from the previous week and averages $3.39 a gallon.

