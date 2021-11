Elfyn Evans might feel like he has been here before – then again, maybe not. In this year’s WRC finale the hunted will become the hunter – last year Evans was the one being chased down by seven-time champion Sébastien Ogier at the season-closing Monza round. Now, the roles are reversed as the Welshman is looking to catch his Toyota team-mate down on the Temple of Speed’s banking and back roads.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO