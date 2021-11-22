ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

British Airways threatens to cut Heathrow flights due to hikes in charges

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KVkBh_0d3jWl2u00
Financial News

British Airways will consider cutting Heathrow flights if proposed increases in charges are implemented, the boss of the airline’s parent company has claimed.

IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said the west London airport’s fees are already among the highest in the world and are becoming “more and more expensive”.

In October, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced a plan to raise the cap on the airport’s average charge per passenger by up to 76%, from the current level of £19.60 to between £24.50 and £34.40.

Hiking charges will not help. It will not attract demand

Mr Gallego said Heathrow gives the UK’s aviation sector a “major advantage”, but warned that “we need to attract demand to stay competitive”.

He told the Airlines 2021 conference in Westminster: “The reality is that more than 40% of the people who use Heathrow are connecting passengers.

“They are simply passing through on their way to other destinations and could easily go by other, more competitive hubs.

“Hiking charges will not help. It will not attract demand – it will have the opposite effect.

“If the rise in landing charges goes ahead, I know IAG will not be alone in reconsidering our airlines’ use of Heathrow.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Heathrow cut off from rail and Tube network on Boxing Day

Heathrow Airport will be cut off from the rail and Tube network for two days over the festive period while Network Rail and Transport for London (TfL) carry out simultaneous engineering work. Network Rail said it is conducting signalling, track and HS2 work between Paddington and Slough on Christmas Day...
TRAFFIC
newschain

Parliament was misled over British Airways Kuwait flight, says Truss

Parliament and the public were misled for decades over a British Airways flight which landed in Kuwait as Iraqi troops were invading, the Foreign Office has disclosed. Newly released files show the British ambassador warned the Foreign Office that Iraqi forces had crossed the border an hour before Flight BA149 touched down in Kuwait in the early hours of August 2 1990.
WORLD
airlive.net

INCIDENT A British Airways A380 has been damaged while landing in Madrid

A British Airways A380 suffered a birdstrike while landing in Madrid. The British Airways A380 (reg. G-XLEF) has been damaged while approach to Madrid. The aircraft was performing flight #BA462 from London to Madrid when it suffered a birdstrike. The bird hit the cowling and went through the engine number...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Airways#Heathrow#West London#Civil Aviation#Iag#Caa#Airlines 2021
The Independent

Omicron: Passengers from South Africa were not tested and ‘got home in normal way’, Sajid Javid admits

Air passengers from South Africa were not tested on arrival on Friday, despite fears they could be carrying the Omicron variant, Sajid Javid has conceded.They travelled on from airports in normal ways – including on public transport – and were only then asked to take Covid tests and to go into isolation if they tested positive, the health secretary said.It means the UK does not know how many arrivals from South Africa were infected – after a staggering 10 per cent of people on one flight into the Netherlands did test positive.Quizzed on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr...
WORLD
AFP

Balloons, relief at Dutch airport as tourists beat variant shutdown

Relieved passengers on a flight from South Africa streamed into Amsterdam's Schiphol airport  Saturday, in stark contrast to the previous day when fears about a new Covid-19 variant sparked chaos. The mood was very different the previous day, when passengers aboard two flights spent hours mired at Schiphol while tests revealed that 61 out of the 600 passengers had coronavirus, with some possibly having the new Omicron strain which has governments worldwide worried.
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Omicron variant causes passengers to scramble for flights

Travellers and airlines are scrambling to rearrange plans as the latest Covid restrictions cause travel turmoil for people trying to return to the UK. Passengers criticised airlines and government for a lack of information on returning from "red list" countries. One told the BBC he had found a return flight...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Hiking
executivetraveller.com

British Airways: Club Suite business class on all 777s next year

British Airways will resume flights to Sydney in early 2022, and by year's end the Boeing 777s which have long flown the airline's BA15/BA16 Kangaroo Route will have ditched the crowded Club World business class cabin for the newer Club Suites introduced in mid-2019. It's a welcome upgrade which will...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Travel Weekly

Crew quarantine forces BA to suspend Hong Kong flights

British Airways has temporarily stopped flights to Hong Kong amid reports more of its crew members have been forced to quarantine in a government centre. The airline confirmed that flights had been suspended “while we review operational requirements for this route”. One BA worker was reported by the South China...
WORLD
AFP

Dutch find 61 Covid positive on 'dystopia' flights from S.Africa

Dutch health authorities said Saturday the new Omicron strain of Covid-19 was "probably" among some of the 61 passengers who tested positive after arriving on two flights from South Africa. "We now know that 61 of the results were positive and 531 negative," the Dutch Health Authority (GGD) said in a statement. 
WORLD
AFP

Tourists rush to S.Africa airport after travel bans

Anxious-looking travellers thronged Johannesburg international airport and stood in long queues on Friday, desperate to squeeze onto the last flights to countries that had just shut their doors to South Africa. She had travelled to South Africa with her partner to adopt the child and was desperate to get back to their home in Austria.
TRAVEL
eturbonews.com

Qatar Airways Immediately Stops Flights from Five African Countries

With the new COVID-19 Omicron variant surging across Southern Africa, Qatar Airways will no longer be accepting passengers traveling from five Southern African countries in its global network with immediate effect. The airline will, however, continue to accept passengers for travel into these countries in-line with current restrictions. Qatar Airways...
WORLD
Eye On Annapolis

British Airways has Resumed Non-Stop Flights from BWI to London

British Airways has resumed its nonstop service between Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and London Heathrow on Friday, November 19. The transatlantic service was suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The return of this premier international service from British Airways is great news for our travelers,” said...
BALTIMORE, MD
Business Insider

Passengers on 2 KLM flights from South Africa to Amsterdam were held on their planes for at least 4 hours after landing in Europe amid fears of the new COVID-19 variant

Two KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flights from South Africa were held at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol due to new travel restrictions relating to the B.1.1.529 COVID-19 variant. Passenger and Twitter user Paula Zimmerman has been live-posting her experience trying to enter the Netherlands. One flight was deplaned and passengers were brought...
WORLD
Reuters

Emirates postpones start of Tel Aviv flights

DUBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Dubai airline Emirates has postponed the Dec. 6 launch of flights to Tel Aviv until further notice, a company spokesperson said on Sunday, after Israel announced it would ban foreigners from entering in to combat the latest coronavirus variant. "The postponement comes as a result...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
104K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy