Exhibition on Screen: Raphael Revealed

SOLAR POWER: "It will never leave the house again," said Fred chief executive officer Charles Leung as he unveiled Soleil d'Or, a 101.57-carat vivid intense yellow diamond that was entering the jeweler's heritage collection, 44 years to the day after it was last shown by the house.
In 1977, Henri Samuel, son of house founder Fred Samuel, bought and sold the diamond in the space of a few weeks, keeping it just long enough for three things: to make it the centerpiece of a brief exhibition at its Parisian flagship; have it immortalized held...
