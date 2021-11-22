ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Cavendish suffers "small collapsed lung" at Belgian event

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

BRUSSELS (AP) — British cyclist Mark Cavendish broke two ribs and suffered...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cyclingnews

Mark Cavendish: The fire within

Everybody assumed Mark Cavendish was finished as a top-level sprinter after four very difficult seasons. Everybody, that is, except Cavendish himself. His extraordinary comeback to win four Tour de France stages was one of the defining stories of 2021. He tells Procycling how he did it. Most, if not all...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
Frankfort Times

Travel limits force Swiss to call off student winter games

LUCERNE, Switzerland (AP) — The world university winter games in Switzerland were canceled Monday to help stop the spread of the new COVID-19 variant. Organizers of the Winter Universiade in Lucerne cited “highly dynamic developments in the pandemic and related incoming travel restrictions” for the decision.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Cavendish
KREX

New variant hits sports just as they were nearing normality

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Golf, cricket, and rugby became the first major sports to be affected by the new COVID-19 variant on Friday, prompting fears of renewed travel restrictions and disrupted events just as they were returning to normal nearly two years into the pandemic. European golfers withdrew midway through the season-opening DP […]
WORLD
Frankfort Times

Portugal probes local transmission of omicron at soccer team

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese health authorities on Monday identified 13 cases of omicron, the new coronavirus variant spreading fast globally, among members of a top soccer club and were investigating whether it was one of the first reported cases of local transmission of the virus outside of southern Africa.
SOCCER
The Charleston Press

55-year-old man attended “Corona party” to contract the virus and build natural immunity to get Covid-19 pass, gets infected and dies

Despite the fact that governments around the world are doing everything in their power to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19 free of charge, there are millions of vaccine hesitant people who decide not to get the vaccine for many different reasons. Many countries are now allowing only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Migrants who ‘swam back to France’ after failed Channel crossing await another attempt

A group from Iraq and Iran stand near a fire in a campsite in Dunkirk in near-freezing temperatures.They do not want to be in France. But they are here, in a makeshift campsite near old train tracks in the Grande-Synthe suburb, after failed attempts to cross the English Channel left them having to swim back to shore. This happened four times, one of them says. As they wait for their next try, they are camping out in Grand-Synthe in a site that has become popular with migrants since one nearby – which housed more than 1,000 – was broken up...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Belgian#Ap#British
AFP

Djokovic-led Serbia down Austria in Davis Cup opener

Novak Djokovic sped past Austria's Dennis Novak as Serbia thumped Austria 3-0 in their Davis Cup opening match at Innsbruck on Friday. Djokovic took an hour to beat Novak 6-3, 6-2 after Dusan Lajovic saw off Gerald Melzer 7-6, 3-6, 7-5 behind closed doors due to a resurgence of the coronavirus in Austria.
TENNIS
AFP

Shiffrin struggling as wind forces cancellation of Killington giant slalom

The women's World Cup giant slalom at wind-whipped Killington, Vermont, was cancelled Saturday after just nine skiers completed the first run. The start of the race had been delayed by half an hour as officials made adjustments to the course amid heavy winds and blowing snow. French veteran Tessa Worley, whose resume includes 14 World Cup giant slalom race wins and two world titles, had posted the fastest time of 49.56sec. Reigning World Cup champion Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was second-quickest in 49.74.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Frank Williams, founder of Formula One team, dies at 79

LONDON (AP) — Sir Frank Williams, the founder and former team principal of Williams Racing, has died. He was 79. Williams took his motor racing team from an empty carpet warehouse to the summit of Formula One, overseeing 114 victories, a combined 16 drivers’ and constructors’ world championships, while becoming the longest-serving team boss in […]
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Djokovic's Serbia stunned by Germany, Medvedev leads Russians to victory

Novak Djokovic and Nikola Cacic lost a dramatic deciding tie-break in their doubles rubber as Serbia suffered a shock defeat by Germany in the Davis Cup Finals, while Daniil Medvedev helped the Russian Tennis Federation to an opening win. Djokovic is hoping to cap a brilliant season, which saw him only miss out on a calendar Grand Slam with defeat by Medvedev in the US Open final, by helping his country win the Davis Cup for the first time since 2010.
TENNIS
Frankfort Times

FIFA sets Club World Cup dates at Feb. 3-12 in the UAE

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA confirmed dates for the delayed 2021 Club World Cup on Monday, with the Feb. 3-12 tournament in the United Arab Emirates requiring Chelsea to postpone two Premier League games. The schedule was announced hours before the tournament draw was being made in Zurich.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Frankfort Times

British boxing rivals Khan, Brook to fight in February

LONDON (AP) — In a grudge match that has been a long time in the making, rivals Amir Khan and Kell Brook will meet for an all-British welterweight fight in February. No world title will be at stake in the Feb. 19 fight in Manchester that will settle a long-standing rivalry after years of failed negotiations between two of Britain’s most well-known boxers.
COMBAT SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Schick’s chip, Lamela's rabona among FIFA best goal nominees

ZURICH (AP) — Patrick Schick’s 45-meter (50-yard) shot for the Czech Republic and Erik Lamela’s rabona flick for Tottenham in a north London derby are among Puskas Award candidates announced by FIFA Monday. Schick already won the European Championship goal of the tournament award for his chipped shot from near...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy