ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Mariah Carey responds after HOA threatens to fine Florida man over Christmas decorations

By Nexstar Media Wire, Fareeha Rehman, Melissa Marino
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvJWB_0d3jWUzR00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON /NEXSTAR) – How early is too early to decorate for Christmas?

Mariah Carey has thoughts.

Carey set the record straight on Twitter, in response to a news story from WFLA concerning a Florida homeowner who faces up to $1,000 in fines for putting up his Christmas decorations before Thanksgiving . Michael Moffa, the homeowner, said his HOA was being a “grinch” about the rule, and it seems Mariah may agree.

Mariah Carey and McDonald’s launching ‘Mariah Menu’ with 12 days of free items

On Thursday, Carey shared a link to the article with her 21.6 million Twitter followers, explaining that she personally waits until after Thanksgiving to decorate, but feels there’s “no regulating festiveness.”

Carey, whose 1994 song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was determined to be the “Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Song” by Billboard.com, had chimed in with similar sentiments earlier this month. On Nov. 1, Carey made a midnight announcement marking the unofficial start of “MariahSZN,” complete with a video in which Carey smashes jack-o’-lanterns while “All I Want for Christmas Is You” blares in the background.

Guinness World Records even joked that Carey’s announcement set a “new record for the earliest celebration of Christmas.”

As for Florida homeowner Michael Moffa, he said he offered to keep his Christmas lights off until Thanksgiving, but the HOA board wasn’t receptive to the idea.

“The holidays and the pandemic, I think the kids are wanting something that’s more bright to look at,” Moffa told WFLA.

Starbucks is giving away reusable red holiday cups Nov. 18 – here’s how to get one

An attorney for the HOA said it’s possible the board would reconsider their rules altogether, but only with enough support from the neighborhood.

“If there’s enough [of] the community that wants to change, I believe generally the Community Association of Westchase will listen to the residents and will make changes,” said Jonathan Ellis, an attorney representing the Westchase Community Association.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Comments / 13

freedom man
7d ago

hello some of my neighbors around here are already putting their Christmas stuff up that doesn't bother me at all it's their choice of course I don't live in an HOA either ! I think most people choose to wait until after Thanksgiving but then if the same time they're not bitching at the neighbors that want to do it earlier HOAs are terrible places to live!

Reply(1)
5
Jaymie Anderson
7d ago

Well if you live in a HOA community then you know what they expect. I would NEVER live in a community like that. It’s my land I paid for it, so I’ll do what I want.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christmas, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
NBC News

Omicron variant now in North America, Canadian officials say

Canadian officials announced Sunday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has reached North America, with two cases appearing in Ontario. Top Ontario health officials Christine Elliott and Kieran Moore said in a joint statement that two people who had recently been in Nigeria have tested positive for the variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

Supreme Court to hear landmark abortion case this week

The justices will hear arguments Wednesday over a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks in a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade. The case poses the clearest test yet of the 6-3 conservative court’s trajectory. Conservatives and anti-abortion activists have since 1973 sought to narrow or overturn the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
NBC News

How variants like omicron develop and what makes them variants 'of concern'

The identification of a new Covid "variant of concern," dubbed omicron, sparked countries to quickly roll out new travel restrictions Friday as scientists worked to understand the implications of the discovery. On Friday, the World Health Organization said that preliminary evidence suggested "an increased risk of reinfection with this variant,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy