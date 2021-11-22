ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JFK’s ties to the mob fueled conspiracy theories about his assassination

 7 days ago

MYSTERY WIRE — November 22, 2020 marks one of the darkest anniversaries in American history – the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Among the many conspiracy theories surrounding the murder, only one suspect was ever prosecuted, an act that destroyed many lives.

In the 58 years since that day in Dallas, the ties between JFK and the American mob have been well documented. Along with Dallas, Miami and Las Vegas played roles in the storyline that has emerged over the years.

George Knapp has been reporting on multiple angles over the last 20 years, including possible links to Las Vegas figures. Below you can watch all five stories dealing with the still alleged plot to kill an American president.

Search for JFK assassination truth ruined the lives of a prosecutor and a TV star Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

John F. Kennedy’s Grandchildren: Meet His 3 Grandkids Who Look Just Like Him & Jackie

Former President John F. Kennedy’s legacy lives on thanks to his three grandchildren, Rose, Jack and Tatiana. Learn about them here. The Kennedys are arguably the most infamous family in American politics. Of course, the best-known member of the family was John F. Kennedy, who served as the 35th President of the United States from 1961 until his assassination on November 22, 1963. JFK had four kids with his wife, former First Lady Jackie Kennedy, but only one — daughter Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg — is still alive today. Caroline has three children with her husband Edwin Schlossberg, which has allowed JFK’s legacy to carry in the form of his grandchildren. Learn all about them below!
U.S. POLITICS
Get Ready for President Hillary Clinton

Muhammad Ali said, "It ain't bragging if you can back it up." So, excuse me for bragging, but in my almost six years as a nationally syndicated radio and TV host, my predictions have been remarkably accurate. I'm not perfect, but I'm batting close to .990. It's the best record of anyone in the media.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
