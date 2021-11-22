ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The evolutionary conserved TLDc domain defines a new class of (H)V-ATPase interacting proteins

By A. F. Eaton
Cover picture for the articleWe recently found that nuclear receptor coactivator 7 (Ncoa7) and Oxr1 interact with the proton-pumping V-ATPase. Ncoa7 and Oxr1 belong to a group of proteins playing a role in the oxidative stress response, that contain the conserved "TLDc" domain. Here we asked if the three other proteins in this family, i.e.,...

