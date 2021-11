At approximately 3pm today, 11/18/2021, police responded to a shooting incident in the area of West King Street and Hokes Mill Road. One subject sustained injuries and was transported to York Hospital for treatment. Members of the West Manchester Township Police Department continue to investigate. Police are asking for assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the incident and from any residents or business owners in the area with working outdoor video surveillance.

