John Clay: If you want explosive football, Kentucky-Louisville is poised to deliver the points
Fasten your seat belts, for this year's Cats-Cards clash figures to be an up-and-down, run-and-gun, high-flying, death-defying, scoreboard-crashing, feeding frenzy of post-Thanksgiving fireworks. What's that? You say this isn't Kentucky-Louisville basketball?. Nope, it's the Governor's Cup. Indeed, fans of the punting game might have to look elsewhere for entertainment...www.gazettextra.com
Comments / 0