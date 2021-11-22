ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

John Clay: If you want explosive football, Kentucky-Louisville is poised to deliver the points

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

Fasten your seat belts, for this year's Cats-Cards clash figures to be an up-and-down, run-and-gun, high-flying, death-defying, scoreboard-crashing, feeding frenzy of post-Thanksgiving fireworks. What's that? You say this isn't Kentucky-Louisville basketball?. Nope, it's the Governor's Cup. Indeed, fans of the punting game might have to look elsewhere for entertainment...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
heartlandcollegesports.com

Lincoln Riley says Dave Aranda Broke a ‘Code of Sportsmanship’

Lincoln Riley said that Dave Aranda broke a “code of sportsmanship” by having his Baylor Bears kick a field on the final play of their 27-14 win over the Oklahoma Sooners. Riley and the Sooners absorbed their first loss of the season in Waco, but still control their destiny when it comes to reaching the Big 12 Championship game next month.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

LSU football coach search down to three potential candidates

The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by "the end of this week" or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier...
NFL
voiceofmotown.com

West Virginia Players Receiving Hate Messages and Death Threats

Morgantown, West Virginia – Yesterday, a clip surfaced of Alabama head coach ranting about why he doesn’t particularly like the media and how negativity affects student athletes. In response, West Virginia punter Tyler Sumpter posted the video on social media with the following message: “Someone had to say it. We...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
Person
Bryan Brown
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To USC Hiring Lincoln Riley

Shocking news broke in the college football world on Sunday afternoon that Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley would leave the Sooners and head out west to take over at USC. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported the news that Riley would become the Trojans new head coach less than 24 hours after the 38-year-old firmly denied any connection between him and the LSU vacancy. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports confirmed Thamel’s report shortly after.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

There’s 1 Job Lincoln Riley Would Probably Leave Oklahoma For

With his overwhelming success as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the college football world. So bright in fact that he’s been widely regarded as a potential future NFL head coach. Each year, NFL Network...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#American Football#U Of L#Espn2#Cats Cards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
College
Syracuse University
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jaguars Mascot Video

It’s been that kind of year in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are 2-8 on the season in Year 1 of the Urban Meyer era. The team has been playing better as of late, but is still in line for a top pick in the NFL Draft. While the Jaguars are struggling...
NFL
The Spun

Look: J.J. Watt Reacts To The Kliff Kingsbury Speculation

Seemingly minutes after Lincoln Riley left Norman, Oklahoma for sunny Southern California, Kliff Kingsbury was rumored to be a target for the Sooners. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported OU’s interest and one of Kingbury’s Cardinals players reacted on Twitter. “Killin’ it on the field and at the negotiating table,” defensive...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy