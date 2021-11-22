John Clay: If you want explosive football, Kentucky-Louisville is poised to deliver the points

Shocking news broke in the college football world on Sunday afternoon that Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley would leave the Sooners and head out west to take over at USC. Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports first reported the news that Riley would become the Trojans new head coach less than 24 hours after the 38-year-old firmly denied any connection between him and the LSU vacancy. Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports confirmed Thamel’s report shortly after.

