DefiHorse proudly announces the partnership with Exnetwork Capital as the strong backer and investor. This is the significant partnership that makes the project even more remarkable with the vision to make a revolution with a new concept Tap-To-Earn (T2E). With the rapid expansion of the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry has begun a new era of integrating nonfungible tokens (NFT), gaming, and farming principles in the form of play-to-earn (P2E) games. P2E games only began to develop actively this year, but there are already numerous alternatives for gameplay and storyline in P2E games.

