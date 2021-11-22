ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

2.4 magnitude earthquake rocks Winston-Salem

By Justyn Melrose
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MGYO8_0d3jVbBR00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 2.4 magnitude earthquake shook Winston-Salem at about 8:58 a.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to GPS coordinates, the earthquake was centered between Old Salisbury Court and Parklawn Memorial Gardens, about 3 miles south-southwest of Winston-Salem.

USGS says it had a depth of about 1.2 miles.

Winston-Salem police and fire dispatch says they started getting phone calls at about 9 a.m., mainly in the areas off Peters Creek Parkway near Brewer Road and Old Salisbury Road. Other areas include Ardemore, Ebert and West Clemmonsville Road.

What's happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

As of 10:30 a.m., USGS had received more than 40 responses from people who said they felt the earthquake.

The Winston-Salem earthquake was one of multiple that hit the Virginia-North Carolina border region Sunday morning.

This was one of two earthquakes along the North Carolina-Virginia border on Sunday morning.

At 6:04 a.m., a 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck in Abingdon, Virginia , about 100 miles northwest of Winston-Salem.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 dies in South Carolina house fire, others displaced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — One person died in a Friday fire at a house in Columbia, with five or more other residents displaced. WIS-TV reports that the house was a veterans care home. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey D. Jenkins said that when firefighters arrived Friday night, the home was already 70% to 75% burned. Neighbor Lamont […]
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salisbury, NC
State
Virginia State
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Government
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

Blast blows NC man from home destroyed by fire

NEWPORT, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man said an explosion blew him from his home before it was destroyed by fire Thursday. Deputy Chief Courtney Wade with the Morehead City Fire Department said crews responded to the call about a possible explosion around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, WCTI-TV reported. Benny Weeks, 59, said he was the […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fuel costs likely to drive up South Carolina electric bills

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Electric bills are likely to increase next year for South Carolina customers served by Dominion Energy or two units of Duke Energy. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports the increases are likely to come after state regulators review how much the power companies have spent on coal and natural gas […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Police: Endangered Florida teen may be in North Carolina

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 15-year-old South Florida girl may have been kidnapped and taken to North Carolina by someone she met in an online video game, police said Sunday. North Miami Beach police said in a tweet posted early Sunday. Jeimy Henrriquez left her home in North Miami Beach on Saturday morning with someone […]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Extreme Weather#Wghp#Gps#Old Salisbury Court#Parklawn Memorial Gardens#Usgs#Fox 46 Alerts#Breaking News
Fox 46 Charlotte

Pair arrested in Thanksgiving homicide in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on Thanksgiving night in Rocky Mount. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 2500 block of Sexton Road just before midnight. Upon arrival, officers located 31-year-old Levaska Smith, III lying in the yard of a home […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 in 6 North Carolina adults have gotten COVID-19 booster

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New state data shows more than 1.3 million of the roughly 8.2 million North Carolina adults who qualify for a COVID-19 booster shot — or one in six eligible residents — have gotten the extra protection against a virus that has killed about 775,000 Americans. The information released Wednesday by the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy