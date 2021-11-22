ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A TV host flew 10,000 miles for an exclusive interview with Adele, only to have it canceled after he said he hadn't listened to her new album

By Bill Bostock
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago

Matt Doran seen at the Qatar Airways Canberra Launch gala dinner on February 13, 2018.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images for Qatar Airways

  • Channel 7 secured Australia's sole interview with Adele ahead of the release of her new album, "30."
  • Matt Doran said in the interview he hadn't heard "30." Sony then withheld the rights to the footage.
  • Doran was temporarily taken off the air by Channel 7 as a result, local media reported.

An Australian TV host landed an exclusive interview with Adele, but the footage was withheld after he told her that he hadn't listened to her new album, "30."

Matthew Doran, the host of Channel 7's the "Weekend Sunrise" show, flew to London from Sydney — a journey of about 10,000 miles — on November 4 to interview Adele in her only album interview with an Australian outlet, the country's The Daily Telegraph reported.

During the interview, when asked by Adele what he thought of the new album, Doran said he hadn't listened to it yet, the Telegraph reported. It added that the singer was offended.

The interview ran to completion, the outlet said, but Sony, which owns Adele's music, later told Channel 7 that it was withholding the rights to the interview footage as a result of Doran's oversight.

Several reports said Doran was subsequently suspended by Channel 7, but Doran told The Australian on Sunday that he wasn't "formally" suspended. But he was off the air for one week.

He returned to his slot on the network on Saturday.

The total package for the rights to the Adele interview footage — which included access to video from Oprah Winfrey's "One Night Only" with Adele — cost Channel 7 about $1 million Australian dollars ($725,000), The Telegraph said.

Doran told The Australian that he received an early link to listen to "30" over email, but that he missed it during the trip to London.

"When I sat down to interview Adele, I was totally unaware that I'd been emailed a preview of her unreleased album," he said.

"I have since discovered it was sent to me as an 'e-card' link, which I somehow missed upon landing in London. It was an oversight but not a deliberate snub. This is the most important email I have ever missed," he continued.

Nonetheless, Doran was heavily criticized on social media by Adele fans and other journalists .

Adele fans flooded the comments section of a November 3 Instagram post from Doran in which he said, "This one is going to be pretty special …"

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 22

Aj auditor
6d ago

does she thing that the world revolves around her who cares if he didn't listen to her music it ain't that good anyways what you get suspended because you didn't listen to her music so what she notting special.

Reply(3)
14
Cyndi Warren
6d ago

Wow, I thought the point of an interview was to get your name out there so people would listen to your music that haven't yet.... ever since there's been 10,000 articles about her losing the weight, I think she let it get to her head...

Reply
12
Randy Wamsley
6d ago

I haven't listened to any Adele albums so she definitely wouldn't want me to interview her

Reply(1)
7
