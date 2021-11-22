ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudan still 'at mercy of military' after PM returns: experts

By -, Jonathan WALTER
 7 days ago
An elderly Sudanese man flashes the victory sign as protesters rally to call for a return to civilian rule in the capital Khartoum on November 21 /AFP

When Sudan's top general reinstated the ousted premier in a televised palace ceremony Sunday, he did not reverse last month's coup d'etat so much as "whitewash" it, say analysts.

Releasing frail-looking Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok from house arrest may have eased pressure from the international community, but the episode ultimately proved the military's grip on power, they warn.

"The coming cabinet will be under the threat of a coup every day. They are effectively at the mercy of the military," Magdi al-Gizouli, a Sudan expert at the Rift Valley Institute, told AFP.

"It's a complete capitulation of the prime minister and his allies."

Sudan, with a long history of military coups, has undergone a fragile journey toward civilian rule since the 2019 ouster of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir following mass popular protests.

A joint military-civilian transition government ruled since then, but the long troubled alliance was shattered on October 25 when General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan launched a putsch.

Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (L) and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok lift documents during a deal-signing ceremony on November 21 /AFP

Burhan sparked international condemnation and a wave of mass protests marred by deadly crackdowns when he detained the civilian leaders and placed Hamdok under house arrest.

On Sunday he formally reversed the power grab, standing beside a haggard-looking Hamdok at the presidential palace in Khartoum.

Together they inked a 14-point deal that officially restores the transition to civilian rule, with a pledge of holding elections in 2023.

- 'Political suicide' -

Sudan /AFP

The deal sparked relief from the international community and was welcomed by the United Nations.

The African Union hailed "an important step towards the return to constitutional order".

The deal was also greeted by Saudi Arabia and Egypt, which have strong ties with the Sudanese military.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted that he was "encouraged" while also calling on "security forces to refrain from excessive force against peaceful protesters".

Britain's minister for Africa, Vicky Ford, said she was "pleased" at Hamdok's return, but warned that the "military must deliver on their commitment to a genuine partnership with civilians".

Protesters on Sudan's streets, however, weren't buying it, with many shouting "no to military power" and demanding the armed forces fully withdraw from government.

Some saw the deal as a betrayal by Hamdok, a former UN economist who has been seen as the civilian guardian of the people power revolution.

A Sudanese protester in Omdurman on November 21; street protests have continued despite a deal announced on Sunday to release the prime minister /AFP

At one North Khartoum rally, protesters ripped up the premier's portrait and shouted: "Hamdok is weak but the streets are powerful."

The Forces for Freedom and Change (FCC), the main civilian bloc which spearheaded the anti-Bashir protests, but has now been locked out of the transitional Sovereign Council headed by Burhan, strongly rejected the agreement.

The Sudanese Professionals' Association, an umbrella group of unions that was also instrumental in bringing down Bashir, described the deal as "political suicide" for Hamdok.

- 'No guarantee' -

Sudanese protesters on November 21; over 40 people have been killed in a deadly crackdown since the October military power grab /AFP

John Prendergast, of The Sentry investigative non-profit group, warned about Sunday's event that "the international community shouldn't be mollified by this single action.

"Unless the entire edifice of authoritarian kleptocracy begins to be dismantled, Sudan will continue to experience waves of conflict, dictatorship and corruption."

Gizouli said Burhan's apparent about-turn simply "reflects what the military wanted since day one. They were not opposed to a cabinet headed by Hamdok, but they were opposed to a cabinet that doesn't listen to their injunctions.

"This move simply normalises the coup, this is will be the de facto state of affairs."

Gizouli added that "Hamdok's own future now lies with the military, he will be what they want him to be."

Kholood Khair, of the Khartoum think-tank Insight Strategy Partners, argued that the agreement represented "the effective whitewashing of the coup".

She said, writing on Twitter, that "the past month has shown that international and domestic pressure working in concert can push for change".

Some protesters saw the deal as a betrayal by Hamdok /AFP

However, Khair added that ultimately the move just allows the military "to regroup", with "absolutely no guarantee that another coup will not take place, and soon."

Khair predicted that Hamdok "will lose credibility quickly and be further isolated", now that his major support base the FFC has been locked out of the political process.

She said Sudan is headed for more "instability" because "the street's core demand was not the release of Hamdok, but the removal of the military from politics".

AFP

Kyrgyzstan elects parliament as tensions rise

Kyrgyzstan elected a new parliament on Sunday in a vote marked by tensions after claims of a plot to unseat populist President Sadyr Japarov, who rose to power in post-vote unrest last year. In three decades of independence, the impoverished ex-Soviet Central Asian nation has become a byword for volatility, with three presidents unseated during street protests fuelled by a combination of corruption, crackdowns and anger over perceived election irregularities. Results based on a near-complete count showed six parties entering parliament, most of whom are expected to be loyal to Japarov's government. While opinion polls show Japarov still enjoys popular support, critics say the recent jailing of potential rivals and a constitutional overhaul earlier this year show he is repeating the mistakes of predecessors.
WORLD
AFP

EU, NATO vow action against hybrid threats on Baltic visit

EU and NATO leaders on Sunday vowed to counter "hybrid threats" on visits to Lithuania and Latvia dominated by the Belarus migrant crisis and Russia's military build-up near Ukraine. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also repeated his call on Russia to "de-escalate" its military build-up on the border with Ukraine and warned of "consequences" if it used force. The visit by Stoltenberg and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen comes ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Latvia this week. Stoltenberg and von der Leyen both accused Belarus of orchestrating the migrant crisis on its border as a "hybrid" threat against the European Union -- a charge that the regime has denied.
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

The Iran nuclear talks are resuming, but is there any trust left to strike a deal?

With nuclear talks between Iran, the US, and the other members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) resuming on November 29, one question looms large. Is engagement with Iran likely to bear diplomatic fruit, or be squandered? Negotiated in 2015 by the Obama administration (alongside Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia), the JCPOA represented a major effort to curtail Iranian nuclear ambitions. The 159-page agreement committed the US and its European partners to lift longstanding sanctions to allow Iran to bring back foreign investment and sell its natural resources globally without restriction. In exchange, Iran agreed to put...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

'Wide support' for Taiwan policy in Lithuania: lawmaker

A Lithuanian lawmaker visiting Taiwan said Monday there was "wide support" among the public in his country for warming relations with the island, after a row with China for allowing Taipei to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius. "Lithuanian government policy toward Taiwan has wide support in our society," said Maldeikis when meeting Tsai. 
WORLD
The Independent

Lebanon’s president in Qatar for talks over Gulf crisis

Lebanon’s president arrived in Qatar Monday for the opening ceremony of an Arab soccer tournament - and for talks on a diplomatic crisis between Beirut and oil-rich Gulf nations.President Michel Aoun’s face-to-face meetings with the emir of Qatar and other officials come as Lebanon sinks deeper into its economic crisis, the worst in its modern history. The country’s financial meltdown, coupled with multiple other crises, has plunged more than three quarters of the nation’s population of six million, including a million Syrian refugees, into poverty.Aoun is expected to discuss the tense relations between Lebanon and gulf nations led by Saudi...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Taliban regime won't 'interfere' in other countries' affairs: PM

The Taliban co-founder and now prime minister of Afghanistan Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund pledged Saturday that his government will "not interfere" in other countries' internal affairs, and urged international charities to continue offering aid to the war-ravaged country. "We ask all the international charity organisations to not withhold their aid and to help our exhausted nation... so that the problems of the people could be solved," Hassan said in his speech, insisting that the problems facing the country were the result of the previous governments.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Riot-hit Solomon Islands PM vows to stay in power

The prime minister of the riot-hit Solomon Islands defied pressure to resign Sunday, saying a wave of torching and looting that swept the capital had been orchestrated by a few people with "evil intention" to topple him. Shattered glass and rubble still lined the streets of Honiara as Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare addressed the nation, a reminder of the three-day eruption in violence blamed partly on poverty, hunger and frustration with his policies. "It is very clear that the recent events were well planned and orchestrated to remove me as the prime minister for unsubstantiated reasons," Sogavare said, after a night-time curfew and roughly 150 foreign peacekeepers from Australia and Papua New Guinea helped to restore some calm over the weekend. "I want to show the nation that the government is fully intent and nothing will move us. We must and will never bow down to the evil intention of a few people," Sogavare said.
WORLD
AFP

AFP

