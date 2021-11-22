ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Mutational status of plasma exosomal KRAS predicts outcome in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer

By Donatella Lucchetti
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiquid biopsy has become a useful alternative in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) patients when tissue biopsy of metastatic sites is not feasible. In this study we aimed to investigate the clinical utility of circulating exosomes DNA in the management of mCRC patients. Exosomes level and KRAS mutational status in exosomal DNA...

cancerhealth.com

New Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Found Effective

Recently at the American College of Gastroenterology’s 2021 Annual Scientific Meeting, Dr. Hee Cheol Kim, Professor of Surgery at Samsung Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea, presented an abstract detailing results from a study on Guardant Health’s LUNAR-2 blood test for colorectal cancer (CRC). It was found that the test had a sensitivity (percent of CRC patients identified as having CRC) of 96% and a specificity (percent of patients without CRC as not having CRC) of 94%.
CANCER
Nature.com

Characterisation of a novel KRAS G12C inhibitor ASP2453 that shows potent anti-tumour activity in KRAS G12C-mutated preclinical models

KRAS is one of the most frequently mutated oncogenes in various cancers, and several novel KRAS G12C direct inhibitors are now in clinical trials. Here, we characterised the anti-tumour efficacy of ASP2453, a novel KRAS G12C inhibitor, in preclinical models of KRAS G12C-mutated cancer. Methods. We evaluated the in vitro...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Oncology Overview: Regorafenib For Metastatic Colorectal Cancer, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor, Hepatocellular Carcinoma

The FDA initially approved regorafenib for chemorefractory metastatic colorectal cancer and unresectable gastrointestinal stromal tumor in 2012. Regorafenib (Stivarga) is an oral multikinase inhibitor approved for metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) refractory to fluoropyrimidine-oxaliplatin and irinotecan-based chemotherapy, second line use in metastatic or unresectable gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in patients previously treated with sorafenib.1,2.
CANCER
Nature.com

Loss of ZNF677 expression is a predictive biomarker for lymph node metastasis in Middle Eastern Colorectal Cancer

Zinc-finger proteins are transcription factors with a "finger-like" domain that are widely involved in many biological processes. The zinc-finger protein 677 (ZNF677) belongs to the zinc-finger protein family. Previous reports have highlighted the tumor suppressive role of ZNF677 in thyroid and lung cancer. However, its role in colorectal cancer (CRC) has not been explored. ZNF677 protein expression was analyzed by immunohistochemistry in a large cohort of 1158 CRC patients. ZNF677 loss of expression was more frequent in CRC tissues (45.3%, 525/1158), when compared to that of normal tissue (5.1%, 11/214) (p"‰<"‰0.0001) and was associated with mucinous histology (p"‰="‰0.0311), advanced pathological stage (p"‰<"‰0.0001) and lymph node (LN) metastasis (p"‰="‰0.0374). Further analysis showed ZNF677 loss to be significantly enriched in LN metastatic CRC compared to overall cohort (p"‰="‰0.0258). More importantly, multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that ZNF677 loss is an independent predictor of LN metastasis in CRC (Odds ratio"‰="‰1.41; 95% confidence interval 1.05"“1.87; p"‰="‰0.0203).The gain- and loss-of-function studies in CRC cell lines demonstrated that loss of ZNF677 protein expression prominently increased cell proliferation, progression of epithelial-mesenchymal transition and conferred chemoresistance, whereas its overexpression reversed the effect. In conclusion, loss of ZNF677 protein expression is common in Middle Eastern CRC and contributes to the prediction of biological aggressiveness of CRC. Therefore, ZNF677 could not only serve as a marker in predicting clinical prognosis in patient with CRC but also as a potential biomarker for personalized targeted therapy.
CANCER
#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Research#Ovarian Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Pancreatic Cancer#Mutational#Crc#Kras G12v D#Kras Wt#Exosome
Nature.com

Prognostic value of circulating tumour DNA in metastatic pancreatic cancer patients: post-hoc analyses of two clinical trials

The prognostication of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma (mPDAC) patients remains uncertain, mainly based on carbohydrate antigen 19-9 (CA19-9), with limited utility. Circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) has been suggested as a prognostic factor, but its added value has been poorly explored. The objective was to determine whether ctDNA is an independent factor for the prognostication of mPDAC.
CANCER
Nature.com

An age stratified analysis of the biomarkers in patients with colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC), a common malignant tumor of the digestive tract, has a high incidence and mortality rate. Several recent studies have found that aging is associated with the increasing risk of cancer. Nevertheless, the expression status and function of age-related genes in CRC is still not well understood. In the study, we comprehensively analyzed the gene expression data of CRC patients from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) database. Age-related differential expression genes (age-related DEGs) in tumor tissues compared with normal tissues of CRC were further identified. Gene Ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) enrichment analyses of age-related DEGs were performed by clusterProfiler of R. Afterwards, we used the STRING database to map the protein"“protein interaction network of DEGs. We constructed prognostic model through univariate and multivariate COX regression analyses, and further evaluated their predictive power. The prognostic gene signature-related functional pathways were explored by gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA). The weighted gene co-expression network analysis (WGCNA) was used to identify key module associated with two prognostic gene signatures. Finally, we used the Metascape to perform functional enrichment analysis of genes in the key module. A total of 279 age-related DEGs were identified from the TCGA database. GO and KEGG enrichment analysis showed that the age-related DEGs were enriched in the Modulation of chemical synaptic transmission and Neuroactive ligand"“receptor interaction. Moreover, we established a novel age-related gene signature (DLX2 and PCOLCE2) for overall survival in CRC, which was further predicted in both the training and validation sets. The results of GSEA demonstrated that numerous disease-related pathways were enriched in the high-risk group. We identified 43 genes related to the DLX2 and PCOLCE2 by the WGCNA co-expression network. We also found that these 43 genes were enriched in the cancer-related pathways. To sum up, the study identified an age-related gene signature for predicting the prognosis of CRC patients, which is conducive to the identification of novel prognostic molecular markers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Variant allele frequency in baseline circulating tumour DNA to measure tumour burden and to stratify outcomes in patients with RAS wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer: a translational objective of the Valentino study

In patients with metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), baseline circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) variant allele fraction (VAF) might serve as a surrogate of disease burden and should be evaluated in comparison with CEA and RECIST-defined sum of target lesions. Methods. In this pre-planned analysis of the VALENTINO trial, we included patients...
CANCER
Nature.com

Fusobacterium nucleatum enhances the efficacy of PD-L1 blockade in colorectal cancer

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 398 (2021) Cite this article. Given that only a subset of patients with colorectal cancer (CRC) benefit from immune checkpoint therapy, efforts are ongoing to identify markers that predict immunotherapeutic response. Increasing evidence suggests that microbes influence the efficacy of cancer therapies. Fusobacterium nucleatum induces different immune responses in CRC with different microsatellite-instability (MSI) statuses. Here, we investigated the effect of F. nucleatum on anti-PD-L1 therapy in CRC. We found that high F. nucleatum levels correlate with improved therapeutic responses to PD-1 blockade in patients with CRC. Additionally, F. nucleatum enhanced the antitumor effects of PD-L1 blockade on CRC in mice and prolonged survival. Combining F. nucleatum supplementation with immunotherapy rescued the therapeutic effects of PD-L1 blockade. Furthermore, F. nucleatum induced PD-L1 expression by activating STING signaling and increased the accumulation of interferon-gamma (IFN-Î³)+ CD8+ tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) during treatment with PD-L1 blockade, thereby augmenting tumor sensitivity to PD-L1 blockade. Finally, patient-derived organoid models demonstrated that increased F. nucleatum levels correlated with an improved therapeutic response to PD-L1 blockade. These findings suggest that F. nucleatum may modulate immune checkpoint therapy for CRC.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
MedicalXpress

Score based on simple laboratory parameters predicts outcome in liver cancer patients receiving immunotherapy

There are still no established biomarkers to predict the success of immunotherapy in patients with liver cancer. In a multicentre study led by Matthias Pinter from the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology of the Medical University of Vienna, a score based on simple laboratory parameters has now been developed to predict outcome in liver cancer patients receiving immunotherapy. The results were published in the Journal of Hepatology.
CANCER
Nature.com

HER2-specific chimeric antigen receptor-T cells for targeted therapy of metastatic colorectal cancer

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) - T cell therapy is a new class of cellular immunotherapies, which has made great achievements in the treatment of malignant tumors. Despite improvements in colorectal cancer (CRC) therapy, treatment of many patients fails because of metastasis and recurrence. The human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) is a substantiated target for CAR-T therapy, and has been reported recently to be over-expressed in CRC, which may provide a potential therapeutic target for CRC treatment. Herein, HER2 was a promising target of metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) in CAR-T therapy as assessed by flow cytometry and tissue microarray (TMA) with 9-year survival follow-up data. Furthermore, HER2-specific CAR-T cells exhibited strong cytotoxicity and cytokine-secreting ability against CRC cells in vitro. Moreover, through the tumor-bearing model of the NOD-Prkdcem26cd52Il2rgem26Cd22/Nju (NCG) mice, HER2 CAR-T cells showed signs of effectively preventing CRC progression in three different xenograft models. Notably, HER2 CAR-T cells displayed greater aggressiveness in HER2+ CRC in the patient-derived tumor xenograft (PDX) models and had potent immunotherapeutic capacity for mCRC in the metastatic xenograft mouse models. In conclusion, our studies provide scientific evidence that HER2 CAR-T cells represent an emerging immunotherapy for the treatment of mCRC.
CANCER
Nature.com

SLC25A1 promotes tumor growth and survival by reprogramming energy metabolism in colorectal cancer

Abnormal lipid metabolism has been commonly observed in various human cancers, including colorectal cancer (CRC). The mitochondrial citrate carrier SLC25A1 (also known as mitochondrial citrate/isocitrate carrier, CIC), has been shown to play an important role in lipid metabolism regulation. Our bioinformatics analysis indicated that SLC25A1 was markedly upregulated in CRC. However, the role of SLC25A1 in the pathogenesis and aberrant lipid metabolism in CRC remain unexplored. Here, we found that SLC25A1 expression was significantly increased in tumor samples of CRC as compared with paired normal samples, which is associated with poor survival in patients with CRC. Knockdown of SLC25A1 significantly inhibited the growth of CRC cells by suppressing the progression of the G1/S cell cycle and inducing cell apoptosis both in vitro and in vivo, whereas SLC25A1 overexpression suppressed the malignant phenotype. Additionally, we demonstrated that SLC25A1 reprogrammed energy metabolism to promote CRC progression through two mechanisms. Under normal conditions, SLC25A1 increased de novo lipid synthesis to promote CRC growth. During metabolic stress, SLC25A1 increased oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) to protect protects CRC cells from energy stress-induced cell apoptosis. Collectively, SLC25A1 plays a pivotal role in the promotion of CRC growth and survival by reprogramming energy metabolism. It could be exploited as a novel diagnostic marker and therapeutic target in CRC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Selective KRAS G12C inhibitors in non-small cell lung cancer: chemistry, concurrent pathway alterations, and clinical outcomes

Cancers harboring mutations in the Kirsten rat sarcoma homolog (KRAS) gene have been associated with poor prognosis and lack of targeted therapies. KRAS mutations occur in approximately one in four patients diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with KRAS G12C mutations harbored at approximately 11"“16%. Research into KRAS-driven tumors and analytical chemistry have borne a new class of selective small molecules against the KRAS G12C isoform. Phase II data for sotorasib (AMG510) has demonstrated a 37.1% overall response rate (ORR). Adagrasib (MRTX849) has demonstrated a 45% ORR in an early study. While single agent efficacy has been seen, initial data suggest combination approaches are an opportunity to improve outcomes. Here, we present perspectives on the initial progress in targeting KRAS G12C, examine co-mutations evident in KRAS G12C NSCLC, and comment on potential future combinatorial approaches including SHP2, SOS1, MEK, EGFR, mTOR, CDK, and checkpoint blockade which are currently being evaluated in clinical trials. As of May 28, 2021, sotorasib has achieved US FDA approval for patients with KRAS G12C mutant lung cancer after one line of a prior therapy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Outcomes in newly diagnosed young or high-risk myeloma patients receiving tandem autologous/allogeneic transplant followed by bortezomib maintenance: a phase II study

Despite novel drugs and autologous HCT, MM remains incurable, with short survival in patients with poor biological characteristics. Allo HCT may be curative in some patients but is hampered by high rates of toxicity and relapse. We hypothesized that bortezomib (BTZ), with its anti-myeloma and immunologic properties, could improve PFS and cGVHD after allo HCT in newly diagnosed MM patients. In this prospective phase II study, we included 39 young (â‰¤50 years) and high-risk patients who received a tandem auto-allo HCT followed by BTZ. Patients had prospective minimal residual disease (MRD) evaluations using Next-Generation Flow cytometry prior to allo HCT, prior BTZ and every 3 months for 2 years. With a median follow-up of 48 months, we report PFS and OS at 5 years of 41% and 80%, with a non-relapse mortality of 12%. Incidences of grade II-IV aGVHD at 12 months and moderate/severe cGVHD at 2 years were 26% and 57%. In a multivariate analysis model including cytogenetics, ISS and MRD status, MRD positivity prior to allo HCT (HR 3.75, p"‰="‰0.037), prior BTZ (HR 11.3, p"‰="‰0.018) and 3 months post-BTZ initiation (HR 9.7, p"‰="‰0.001) was highly predictive of progression. Peritransplant MRD assessment thus strongly predicts disease progression.
CANCER
onclive.com

Genomic Profiling Assays in Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

Arlene O. Siefker-Radtke, MD: What I’m hearing, Scott, is, "Use all the resources at hand, our APNs, [advanced practice nurses] are fantastic at getting things done, and keeping the process moving forward," and, I might even argue, are our urologic oncology colleagues because getting that tissue is important. And as you mentioned, there are sites that may be more challenging than others. I agree with you. We can get good core needle biopsies from lymph nodes, from liver, from the bladder, etc. A good transurethral resection by our urologist can yield a very nice, and sometimes the most robust, piece of tissue. We are more challenged, though, when we start talking about lung metastases, where perhaps due to location or concomitant emphysema, we end up with smaller tissue specimens. And then the bone is particularly challenging because the process of decalcifying the bone often leads to reduction in RNA and DNA. So once bone is decalcified, we have destruction of what we're trying to look for. Getting that optimal tissue from the bladder, lymph nodes, liver, and well-located lung nodules in a patient without emphysema can be most helpful in achieving the diagnosis. Additionally, it can make a difference based on where the tumor is and how easily we can detect the mutation. I know we've talked about FGFR3 since we have FGFR3-targeted therapy. We've talked about PD-L1 expression levels, how they may fluctuate, and how they're sometimes used in urothelial cancer, but not really used in most patients with urothelial cancer. Are there any other biomarkers that you feel look promising for our patients with urothelial cancer?
CANCER
Nature.com

High-throughput mediation analysis of human proteome and metabolome identifies mediators of post-bariatric surgical diabetes control

To improve the power of mediation in high-throughput studies, here we introduce High-throughput mediation analysis (Hitman), which accounts for direction of mediation and applies empirical Bayesian linear modeling. We apply Hitman in a retrospective, exploratory analysis of the SLIMM-T2D clinical trial in which participants with type 2 diabetes were randomized to Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) or nonsurgical diabetes/weight management, and fasting plasma proteome and metabolome were assayed up to 3 years. RYGB caused greater improvement in HbA1c, which was mediated by growth hormone receptor (GHR). GHR's mediation is more significant than clinical mediators, including BMI. GHR decreases at 3 months postoperatively alongside increased insulin-like growth factor binding proteins IGFBP1/BP2; plasma GH increased at 1 year. Experimental validation indicates (1) hepatic GHR expression decreases in post-bariatric rats; (2) GHR knockdown in primary hepatocytes decreases gluconeogenic gene expression and glucose production. Thus, RYGB may induce resistance to diabetogenic effects of GH signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bone marrow sinusoidal endothelium controls terminal erythroid differentiation and reticulocyte maturation

Within the bone marrow microenvironment, endothelial cells (EC) exert important functions. Arterial EC support hematopoiesis while H-type capillaries induce bone formation. Here, we show that BM sinusoidal EC (BM-SEC) actively control erythropoiesis. Mice with stabilized Î²-catenin in BM-SEC (Ctnnb1OE-SEC) generated by using a BM-SEC-restricted Cre mouse line (Stab2-iCreF3) develop fatal anemia. While activation of Wnt-signaling in BM-SEC causes an increase in erythroblast subsets (PII"“PIV), mature erythroid cells (PV) are reduced indicating impairment of terminal erythroid differentiation/reticulocyte maturation. Transplantation of Ctnnb1OE-SEC hematopoietic stem cells into wildtype recipients confirms lethal anemia to be caused by cell-extrinsic, endothelial-mediated effects. Ctnnb1OE-SEC BM-SEC reveal aberrant sinusoidal differentiation with altered EC gene expression and perisinusoidal ECM deposition and angiocrine dysregulation with de novo endothelial expression of FGF23 and DKK2, elevated in anemia and involved in vascular stabilization, respectively. Our study demonstrates that BM-SEC play an important role in the bone marrow microenvironment in health and disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
onclive.com

Metastatic Cervical Cancer: Interpreting Data From KEYNOTE-826

Bradley Monk, MD, FACOG, FACS: Dr Tewari, please comment on the stage IVB population, for which there is controversy. Is that overinterpretation, because in the IVB population bevacizumab didn’t work as well, or is that false discovery?. Krishnansu S. Tewari, MD:In this case, I’ll take the other side of the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Thermo Fisher Scientific Confirms Detection of SARS-CoV-2 in Samples Containing the Omicron Variant with its TaqPath COVID-19 Tests

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), the world leader in serving science, today confirmed that its polymerase chain reaction (PCR) TaqPath COVID-19 Combo Kit, and TaqPath COVID-19 CE-IVD RT-PCR Kit, which test for the presence of SARS-CoV-2, are not impacted by the emerging B.1.1.529, or Omicron variant, enabling accurate test results.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Aumolertinib is effective in NSCLC

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. Over the past decade, EGFR tyrosine-kinase inhibitors (TKIs) have become the standard-of-care treatment for patients with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harbouring EGFR alterations. However, ~60% of those who receive first or second-generation EGFR TKIs develop the EGFRT790M mutation, which confers acquired resistance. Now, data from the APOLLO trial show that the novel third-generation EGFR TKI aumolertinib is efficacious in this setting.
CANCER
Entrepreneur

Amgen's (AMGN) KRAS Inhibitor Gets CHMP Nod for Lung Cancer

Amgen Inc. AMGN announced that the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) has rendered a positive opinion on, and has recommended conditional marketing authorization to its KRAS inhibitor, Lumykras (sotorasib), for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS G12C mutated advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) whose disease has progressed after at least one prior line of systemic therapy.
CANCER

