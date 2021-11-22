ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A SEER-based nomogram accurately predicts prognosis in Ewing's sarcoma

By Haibo Zhan
Nature.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEwing's sarcoma is a high-grade malignancy bone and soft tissue tumor that most commonly occurs in children and adolescents. Although the overall prognosis of Ewing's sarcoma has improved, the 5-year survival rate has not improved significantly. The study aimed to determine the risk factors independently associated with the prognosis of Ewing's...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Contact ability based topology control for predictable delay-tolerant networks

In predictable delay tolerant networks (PDTNs), the network topology is known a priori or can be predicted over time, such as space planet networks and vehicular networks based on public buses or trains. Due to the intermittent connectivity, network partitioning, and long delays in PDTNs, most of the researchers mainly focuses on routing and data access research. However, topology control can improve energy effectiveness and increase the communication capacity, thus how to maintain the dynamic topology of PDTNs becomes crucial. In this paper, a contact ability based topology control method for PDTNs is proposed. First, the contact ability is calculated using our contact ability calculation model, and then the PDTNs is modeled as an undirected weighted contact graph which includes spatial and contact ability information. The topology control problem is defined as constructing a minimum spanning tree (MST) that the contact ability of the MST is maximized. We propose two algorithms based on undirected weighted contact graph to solve the defined problem, and compare them with the latest method in terms of energy cost and contact ability. Extensive simulation experiments demonstrate that the proposed algorithms can guarantee data transmission effectively, and reduce the network energy consumption significantly.
Nature.com

A wavelet features derived radiomics nomogram for prediction of malignant and benign early-stage lung nodules

This study was to develop a radiomics nomogram mainly using wavelet features for identifying malignant and benign early-stage lung nodules for high-risk screening. A total of 116 patients with early-stage solitary pulmonary nodules (SPNs) (â‰¤"‰3Â cm) were divided into a training set (N"‰="‰70) and a validation set (N"‰="‰46). Radiomics features were extracted from plain LDCT images of each patient. A radiomics signature was then constructed with the LASSO with the training set. Combined with independent risk factors, a radiomics nomogram was built with a multivariate logistic regression model. This radiomics signature, consisting of one original and nine wavelet features, achieved favorable predictive efficacy than Mayo Clinic Model. The radiomics nomogram with radiomics signature and age also showed good calibration and discrimination in the training set (AUC 0.9406; 95% CI 0.8831"“0.9982) and the validation set (AUC 0.8454; 95% CI 0.7196"“0.9712). The decision curve indicated the clinical usefulness of our nomogram. The presented radiomics nomogram shows favorable predictive accuracy for identifying malignant and benign lung nodules in early-stage patients and is much better than the Mayo Clinic Model.
CANCER
Nature.com

FOXP3+ T cells in uterine sarcomas are associated with favorable prognosis, low extracellular matrix expression and reduced YAP activation

Uterine sarcomas are rare but deadly malignancies without effective treatment. Immunotherapy is a promising new approach to treat these tumors but has shown heterogeneous effects in sarcoma patients. With the goal of identifying key factors for improved patient treatment, we characterized the tumor immune landscape in 58 uterine sarcoma cases with full clinicopathological annotation. Immune cell characterization revealed the overall prevalence of FOXP3+ cells and pro-tumor M2-like macrophages. Hierarchical clustering of patients showed four tumor type-independent immune signatures, where infiltration of FOXP3+ cells and M1-like macrophages associated with favorable prognosis. High CD8+/FOXP3+ ratio in UUS and ESS correlated with poor survival, upregulation of immunosuppressive markers, extracellular matrix (ECM)-related genes and proteins, and YAP activation. This study shows that uterine sarcomas present distinct immune signatures with prognostic value, independent of tumor type, and suggests that targeting the ECM could be beneficial for future treatments.
CANCER
Nature.com

A nomogram to predict risk of lymph node metastasis in early gastric cancer

Lymph node (LN) metastasis is known as one of the most important prognostic factors for early gastric cancer (EGC) patients. Patients without LNM normally have better prognosis. However, there is no evaluation criteria to accurately assess the possibility of LN metastasis. Therefore, this study aims to establish an effective nomogram for prognosis prediction. In this study, 285 EGC patients from January 2010 to December 2015 were enrolled. Pearson's Chi-Square (Ï‡2) test (including continuity correction when appropriate) and logistics regression analyses was used to identify the risk factors for LN metastasis. The independent risk factors identified were then incorporated in a nomogram model. The predictive accuracy and discriminative ability of the nomogram were evaluated by receiver operating characteristic curve (ROC) and calibration curve. LN metastasis occurred in 59 (20.7%) EGC patients. And most of these patients were submucosal cancers (48/59). Chi-square test indicated lymphovascular emboli, carbohydrate antigen 19-9 (CA19-9), ulcer, tumor size, tumor infiltration and histological grade were the risk factors, and multivariate logistics analyses confirmed all these six factors were independent risk factors of LN metastasis, which were selected to construct the nomogram. The nomogram proved well calibrated and had good discriminative ability (C-index value: 0.842). The proposed nomogram could result in more-accurate risk prediction for EGC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association between metabolic syndrome and incidence of ocular motor nerve palsy

To assess the association between metabolic syndrome (MetS) and the development of third, fourth, and sixth cranial nerve palsy (CNP). Health checkup data of 4,067,842 individuals aged between 20 and 90Â years provided by the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) of South Korea between January 1, 2009, and December 31, 2009, were analyzed. Participants were followed up to December 31, 2017. Hazard ratio (HR) and 95% confidence interval (CI) of CNP were estimated using Cox proportional hazards regression analysis after adjusting for potential confounders. Model 1 included only incident CNP as a time-varying covariate. Model 2 included model 1 and individual's age and sex. Model 3 included model 2, smoking status, alcohol consumption, and physical activity of individuals. We identified 5,835 incident CNP cases during the follow-up period (8.22"‰Â±"‰0.94Â years). Individuals with MetS (n"‰="‰851,004) showed an increased risk of CNP compared to individuals without MetS (n"‰="‰3,216,838) after adjustment (model 3: HR"‰="‰1.35, 95% CI 1.273"“1.434). CNP incidence was positively correlated with the number of MetS components (log-rank p"‰<"‰0.0001). The HR of CNP for males with MetS compared to males without MetS was higher than that of females with MetS compared to females without MetS (HR: 1.407, 95% CI 1.31"“1.51 in men and HR: 1.259, 95% CI 1.13"“1.40 in women, p for interaction"‰="‰0.0017). Our population-based large-scale cohort study suggests that MetS and its components might be risk factors for CNP development.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Early operative morbidity in 184 cases of anterior vertebral body tethering

Fusion is the current standard of care for AIS. Anterior vertebral body tethering (AVBT) is a motion-sparing alternative gaining interest. As a novel procedure, there is a paucity of literature on safety. Here, we report 90-day complication rates in 184 patients who underwent AVBT by a single surgeon. Patients were retrospectively reviewed. Approaches included 71 thoracic, 45 thoracolumbar, 68 double. Major complications were those requiring readmittance or reoperation, prolonged use of invasive materials such as chest tubes, or resulted in spinal cord or nerve root injury. Minor complications resolved without invasive intervention. Mean operative time and blood loss were 186.5"‰Â±"‰60.3Â min and 167.2"‰Â±"‰105.0Â ml, respectively. No patient required allogenic blood transfusion. 6 patients experienced major (3.3%), and 6 had minor complications (3.3%). Major complications included 3 chylothoracies, 2 hemothoracies, and 1 lumbar radiculopathy secondary to screw placement requiring re-operation. Minor complications included 1 patient with respiratory distress requiring supplementary oxygen, 1 superficial wound infection, 2 cases of prolonged nausea, and 1 Raynaud phenomenon. In 184 patients who underwent AVBT for AIS, major and minor complication rates were both 3.3%.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Single cell imaging-based chromatin biomarkers for tumor progression

Tumour progression within the tissue microenvironment is accompanied by complex biomechanical alterations of the extracellular environment. While histopathology images provide robust biochemical markers for tumor progression in clinical settings, a quantitative single cell score using nuclear morphology and chromatin organization integrated with the long range mechanical coupling within the tumor microenvironment is missing. We propose that the spatial chromatin organization in individual nuclei characterises the cell state and their alterations during tumor progression. In this paper, we first built an image analysis pipeline and implemented it to classify nuclei from patient derived breast tissue biopsies of various cancer stages based on their nuclear and chromatin features. Replacing H&E with DNA binding dyes such as Hoescht stained tissue biopsies, we improved the classification accuracy. Using the nuclear morphology and chromatin organization features, we constructed a pseudo-time model to identify the chromatin state changes that occur during tumour progression. This enabled us to build a single-cell mechano-genomic score that characterises the cell state during tumor progression from a normal to a metastatic state. To gain further insights into the alterations in the local tissue microenvironments, we also used the nuclear orientations to identify spatial neighbourhoods that have been posited to drive tumor progression. Collectively, we demonstrate that image-based single cell chromatin and nuclear features are important single cell biomarkers for phenotypic mapping of tumor progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

The characteristics of choriocapillaris flow void in the unilateral polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy fellow eyes

To evaluate the morphological characteristics of flow void (FV) in the fellow eyes of the unilateral polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV). Fifty PCV fellow eyes (PCVF) and 31 age-matched normal ocular circulation controls were recruited in this retrospective study. The number of FV was analyzed according to the size in a centered 5"‰Ã—"‰5Â mm swept source optical coherence tomography angiography scans. We used indocyanine green angiography images to determine whether choroidal vascular hyperpermeability (CVH) has occurred. For the PCVF, the prevalence rate of CVH was 70% (35 of 50) The number of FVs was significantly lower in 400"“25,000 Î¼m2 (P"‰="‰0.005), 400"“500 Î¼m2 (P"‰="‰0.001), 525"“625 Î¼m2 (P"‰="‰0.001) and 650"“750 Î¼m2 (P"‰="‰0.018). compared to the controls. And showed no difference in size from 775 to 1125 Î¼m2 between the two groups. The area under the receiver operating characteristic curve of PCVF with CVH and controls was 0.94 (95% CI 0.88"“1.00) (P"‰<"‰0.001). We found that the number of small FVs was significantly lower in the PCV fellow eyes than that in the eyes with control group.
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Nature.com

Photocrosslinked gelatin hydrogel improves wound healing and skin flap survival by the sustained release of basic fibroblast growth factor

Biomaterials traditionally used for wound healing can act as a temporary barrier to halt bleeding, prevent infection, and enhance regeneration. Hydrogels are among the best candidates for wound healing owing to their moisture retention and drug-releasing properties. Photo-polymerization using visible light irradiation is a promising method for hydrogel preparation since it can easily control spatiotemporal reaction kinetics and rapidly induce a single-step reaction under mild conditions. In this study, photocrosslinked gelatin hydrogels were imparted with properties namely fast wound adherence, strong wet tissue surface adhesion, greater biocompatibility, long-term bFGF release, and importantly, ease of use through the modification and combination of natural bio-macromolecules. The production of a gelatin hydrogel made of natural gelatin (which is superior to chemically modified gelatin), crosslinked by visible light, which is more desirable than UV light irradiation, will enable its prolonged application to uneven wound surfaces. This is due to its flexible shape, along with the administration of cell growth factors, such as bFGF, for tissue regeneration. Further, the sustained release of bFGF enhances wound healing and skin flap survival. The photocrosslinking gelatin hydrogel designed in this study is a potential candidate to enhance wound healing and better skin flap survival.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Distinctive prosodic features of people with autism spectrum disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis study

In this systematic review, we analyzed and evaluated the findings of studies on prosodic features of vocal productions of people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in order to recognize the statistically significant, most confirmed and reliable prosodic differences distinguishing people with ASD from typically developing individuals. Using suitable keywords, three major databases including Web of Science, PubMed and Scopus, were searched. The results for prosodic features such as mean pitch, pitch range and variability, speech rate, intensity and voice duration were extracted from eligible studies. The pooled standard mean difference between ASD and control groups was extracted or calculated. Using I2 statistic and Cochrane Q-test, between-study heterogeneity was evaluated. Furthermore, publication bias was assessed using funnel plot and its significance was evaluated using Egger's and Begg's tests. Thirty-nine eligible studies were retrieved (including 910 and 850 participants for ASD and control groups, respectively). This systematic review and meta-analysis showed that ASD group members had a significantly larger mean pitch (SMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.4, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰0.70,"‰âˆ’"‰0.10]), larger pitch range (SMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.78, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰1.34,"‰âˆ’"‰0.21]), longer voice duration (SMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.43, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰0.72,"‰âˆ’"‰0.15]), and larger pitch variability (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’ 0.46, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰0.84,"‰âˆ’"‰0.08]), compared with typically developing control group. However, no significant differences in pitch standard deviation, voice intensity and speech rate were found between groups. Chronological age of participants and voice elicitation tasks were two sources of between-study heterogeneity. Furthermore, no publication bias was observed during analyses (p"‰>"‰0.05). Mean pitch, pitch range, pitch variability and voice duration were recognized as the prosodic features reliably distinguishing people with ASD from TD individuals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Ankle-brachial index and ocular diseases in a Russian population

To assess potential associations between the ankle-brachial blood pressure index (ABI) and ocular disorders. In the population-based cross-sectional Russian Ural Eye and Medical Study including 5,899 (80.5%) out of 7328 eligible participants aged 40+ years, the participants underwent a series of ocular and medical examinations including measurement of ABI. Results.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Automatic detection of mesiodens on panoramic radiographs using artificial intelligence

This study aimed to develop an artificial intelligence model that can detect mesiodens on panoramic radiographs of various dentition groups. Panoramic radiographs of 612 patients were used for training. A convolutional neural network (CNN) model based on YOLOv3 for detecting mesiodens was developed. The model performance according to three dentition groups (primary, mixed, and permanent dentition) was evaluated, both internally (130 images) and externally (118 images), using a multi-center dataset. To investigate the effect of image preprocessing, contrast-limited histogram equalization (CLAHE) was applied to the original images. The accuracy of the internal test dataset was 96.2% and that of the external test dataset was 89.8% in the original images. For the primary, mixed, and permanent dentition, the accuracy of the internal test dataset was 96.7%, 97.5%, and 93.3%, respectively, and the accuracy of the external test dataset was 86.7%, 95.3%, and 86.7%, respectively. The CLAHE images yielded less accurate results than the original images in both test datasets. The proposed model showed good performance in the internal and external test datasets and had the potential for clinical use to detect mesiodens on panoramic radiographs of all dentition types. The CLAHE preprocessing had a negligible effect on model performance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cerebrospinal fluid biomarkers in Parkinson's disease with freezing of gait: an exploratory analysis

We explore the association between three Alzheimer's disease-related and ten inflammation-related CSF markers and freezing of gait (FOG) in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD). The study population includes PD patients with FOG (PD-FOG, N"‰="‰12), without FOG (PD-NoFOG, N"‰="‰19), and healthy controls (HC, N"‰="‰12). Age and PD duration are not significantly different between groups. After adjusting for covariates and multiple comparisons, the anti-inflammatory marker, fractalkine, is significantly decreased in the PD groups compared to HC (P"‰="‰0.002), and further decreased in PD-FOG compared to PD-NoFOG (P"‰="‰0.007). The Alzheimer's disease-related protein, AÎ²42, is increased in PD-FOG compared to PD-NoFOG and HC (P"‰="‰0.001). Group differences obtained in individual biomarker analyses are confirmed with multivariate discriminant partial least squares regression (P"‰<"‰0.001). High levels of AÎ²42 in PD-FOG patients supports an increase over time from early to advanced state. Low levels of fractalkine might suggest anti-inflammatory effect. These findings warrant replication.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Bone marrow sinusoidal endothelium controls terminal erythroid differentiation and reticulocyte maturation

Within the bone marrow microenvironment, endothelial cells (EC) exert important functions. Arterial EC support hematopoiesis while H-type capillaries induce bone formation. Here, we show that BM sinusoidal EC (BM-SEC) actively control erythropoiesis. Mice with stabilized Î²-catenin in BM-SEC (Ctnnb1OE-SEC) generated by using a BM-SEC-restricted Cre mouse line (Stab2-iCreF3) develop fatal anemia. While activation of Wnt-signaling in BM-SEC causes an increase in erythroblast subsets (PII"“PIV), mature erythroid cells (PV) are reduced indicating impairment of terminal erythroid differentiation/reticulocyte maturation. Transplantation of Ctnnb1OE-SEC hematopoietic stem cells into wildtype recipients confirms lethal anemia to be caused by cell-extrinsic, endothelial-mediated effects. Ctnnb1OE-SEC BM-SEC reveal aberrant sinusoidal differentiation with altered EC gene expression and perisinusoidal ECM deposition and angiocrine dysregulation with de novo endothelial expression of FGF23 and DKK2, elevated in anemia and involved in vascular stabilization, respectively. Our study demonstrates that BM-SEC play an important role in the bone marrow microenvironment in health and disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Pretreatment tumour immune microenvironment predicts clinical response and prognosis of muscle-invasive bladder cancer in the neoadjuvant chemotherapy setting

We examined the relationship between the tumour microenvironment and the clinical efficacy of neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients with cT2-4aN0M0 bladder cancer using multiplex fluorescence immunohistochemistry. Methods. The study retrospectively evaluated 51 patients who underwent radical cystectomy following neoadjuvant chemotherapy for cT2-4aN0M0 muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Patients were divided into responders (<pT2)...
CANCER
Nature.com

Toward platelet transcriptomics in cancer diagnosis, prognosis and therapy

Widespread adoption of next-generation techniques such as RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) has enabled research examining the transcriptome of anucleate blood platelets in health and disease, thus revealing a rich platelet transcriptomic signature that is reprogrammed in response to disease. Platelet signatures not only capture information from parent megakaryocytes and progenitor hematopoietic stem cells but also the bone marrow microenvironment, and underlying disease states. In cancer, the substantive body of research in patients with solid tumours has identified distinct signatures in 'tumour-educated platelets', reflecting influences of the tumour, stroma and vasculature on splicing, sequestration of tumour-derived RNAs, and potentially cytokine and microvesicle influences on megakaryocytes. More recently, platelet RNA expression has emerged as a highly sensitive approach to profiling chronic progressive haematologic malignancies, where the combination of large data cohorts and machine-learning algorithms enables precise feature selection and potential prognostication. Despite these advances, however, our ability to translate platelet transcriptomics toward clinical diagnostic and prognostic efforts remains limited. In this Perspective, we present a few actionable steps for our basic, translational and clinical research communities in advancing the utility of the platelet transcriptome as a highly sensitive biomarker in cancer and collectivelyÂ enable efforts toward clinical translation and patient benefit.
CANCER
Nature.com

Ras inhibitor farnesylthiosalicylic acid conjugated with IR783 dye exhibits improved tumor-targeting and altered anti-breast cancer mechanisms in mice

Ras has long been viewed as a promising target for cancer therapy. Farnesylthiosalicylic acid (FTS), as the only Ras inhibitor has ever entered phase II clinical trials, has yielded disappointing results due to its strong hydrophobicity, poor tumor-targeting capacity, and low therapeutic efficiency. Thus, enhancing hydrophilicity and tumor-targeting capacity of FTS for improving its therapeutic efficacy is of great significance. In this study we conjugated FTS with a cancer-targeting small molecule dye IR783 and characterized the anticancer properties of theÂ conjugate FTS-IR783. We showed that IR783 conjugation greatly improved the hydrophilicity, tumor-targeting and therapeutic potential of FTS. After a single oral administration in Balb/c mice, the relative bioavailability of FTS-IR783 was increased by 90.7% compared with FTS. We demonstrated that organic anion transporting polypeptide (OATP) and endocytosis synergistically drove the uptake of the FTS-IR783 conjugate in breast cancer MDA-MB-231 cells, resulting in superior tumor-targeting ability of the conjugate both in vitro and in vivo. We further revealed that FTS-IR783 conjugate could bind with and directly activate AMPK rather than affecting Ras, and subsequently regulate the TSC2/mTOR signaling pathway, thus achieving 2"“10-fold increased anti-cancer therapeutic efficacy against 6 human breast cancer cell lines compared to FTS both in vivo and in vitro. Overall, our data highlights a promising approach for the modification of the anti-tumor drug FTS using IR783 and makes itÂ possible to return FTS back to the clinic with a better efficacy.
CANCER
Nature.com

Outcomes in newly diagnosed young or high-risk myeloma patients receiving tandem autologous/allogeneic transplant followed by bortezomib maintenance: a phase II study

Despite novel drugs and autologous HCT, MM remains incurable, with short survival in patients with poor biological characteristics. Allo HCT may be curative in some patients but is hampered by high rates of toxicity and relapse. We hypothesized that bortezomib (BTZ), with its anti-myeloma and immunologic properties, could improve PFS and cGVHD after allo HCT in newly diagnosed MM patients. In this prospective phase II study, we included 39 young (â‰¤50 years) and high-risk patients who received a tandem auto-allo HCT followed by BTZ. Patients had prospective minimal residual disease (MRD) evaluations using Next-Generation Flow cytometry prior to allo HCT, prior BTZ and every 3 months for 2 years. With a median follow-up of 48 months, we report PFS and OS at 5 years of 41% and 80%, with a non-relapse mortality of 12%. Incidences of grade II-IV aGVHD at 12 months and moderate/severe cGVHD at 2 years were 26% and 57%. In a multivariate analysis model including cytogenetics, ISS and MRD status, MRD positivity prior to allo HCT (HR 3.75, p"‰="‰0.037), prior BTZ (HR 11.3, p"‰="‰0.018) and 3 months post-BTZ initiation (HR 9.7, p"‰="‰0.001) was highly predictive of progression. Peritransplant MRD assessment thus strongly predicts disease progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

Vitrectomized versus non-vitrectomized eyes in diabetic macular edema response to ranibizumab-retinal layers thickness as prognostic biomarkers

To evaluate the role of the vitreous in the management of diabetic macular edemaÂ with ranibizumab intravitreal injections in a pro re nata regimen. Prospective study of 50 consecutive eyes withÂ diabetic macular edemaÂ treatedÂ with ranibizumab and 12Â months of follow-up.Â Primary endpoint:Â to assess differences between non-vitrectomized and vitrectomized eyes in the number injections needed to controlÂ the edema. Secondary endpoints:Â comparison of groups regarding best corrected visual acuity,Â central foveal thickness and thickness of seven retinal layers. 46 eyes from 38 patients, 10 vitrectomized and 36 non-vitrectomized, completed the follow-up. AtÂ month 12, the two groups achieved an equivalent anatomical outcome and needed a similar number of ranibizumab intravitreal injections. In vitrectomized eyes finalÂ visual acuity wasÂ worse when baseline retinal nerve fiber layers in the central foveal subfield were thicker, showing a strong correlation (r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.942, p"‰<"‰0.001). A similar, albeit moderate correlation was observed in non-vitrectomized eyes (r"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.504, p"‰="‰0.002). A decrease of retinal nerve fiber layers inner ring thickness was correlated with a better finalÂ visual acuityÂ only in vitrectomized eyes (r"‰="‰0.734, p"‰="‰0.016). The effect of diabetic macular edema seems to be worse in vitrectomized eyes, with a thinner inner retina reservoir.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Mucosal vaccination induces protection against SARS-CoV-2 in the absence of detectable neutralizing antibodies

A candidate multigenic SARS-CoV-2 vaccine based on an MVA vector expressing both viral N and S proteins (MVA-S"‰+"‰N) was immunogenic, and induced T-cell responses and binding antibodies to both antigens but in the absence of detectable neutralizing antibodies. Intranasal immunization with the vaccine diminished viral loads and lung inflammation in mice after SARS-CoV-2 challenge, which correlated with the T-cell response induced by the vaccine in the lung, indicating that T-cell immunity is also likely critical for protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection in addition to neutralizing antibodies.
HEALTH

