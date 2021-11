As the year edges towards ending and the holiday shopping season in full swing we often forget to send out our thank-you notes to all the customers that have supported our businesses. Especially with only days away for the Small Business Saturday which falls on November 27, 2021, small business owners should not forget their customers that had contributed to their great success. Thank you letters to clients for their business helps in maintaining good relations and communication with them. In this article, we will offer some ideas and creative ways on how to say thank you to customers.

