UNG to turn tennis courts into multi-sports complex

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Dr. Alyson Paul searched for a way to connect with people and exercise. The dean of students on the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville Campus discovered pickleball.

“I started playing during COVID because it was an outdoor activity that allowed socialization and social distance,” Paul, who plays in a Habersham County club, said.

Next spring, she aims to play on the brand-new pickleball courts next to Hugh Mills Physical Education Complex on the Gainesville Campus. The current tennis courts are being renovated into four pickleball courts, two basketball courts, two arena soccer courts, two tennis courts, and green spaces.

The plan to downsize and renovate the aging eight tennis courts is part of the university’s master plan for outdoor and recreational spaces on the Gainesville Campus. But turning the tennis courts into a transitional multicourt space became a higher priority in summer 2021.

“When the Hugh Mills gymnasium became a COVID-19 mass vaccination site, we needed to find another space for the Department of Kinesiology to conduct classes,” Derek Leonard, director of UNG’s Campus Recreation and Wellness and Student Facilities, said. “We also wanted a space for our basketball intramurals and other activities.”

Construction began in late October with a backhoe demolishing the concrete pads and fences.

“We targeted the tennis courts, because they are not in the best condition and are the first thing you see when you come onto campus,” Leonard said. “We want the Gainesville Campus to be a welcoming site, and our tennis courts needed to reflect that.”

In spring 2022, students, faculty and staff will have access to a multicourt facility. Leonard said the space will be scheduled like all facilities with classes taking top priority.

“We will have open recreation hours,” he said. “Our student staff will monitor the use and control the access.”

The Student Government Association (SGA) will invest in the plan too. The organization voted to allocate $100,000 for outdoor lights to illuminate the courts.

“While UNG students have returned to campus, many students are taking classes and returning home. We wanted to focus on activities that will keep students engaged and involved,” Tre Bennett, vice president of SGA on the Gainesville Campus, said. “By purchasing the lighting, our students can access the facility for a greater range of time. It also keeps the parking lot around it well-lit to ensure student safety.”

He said the flexibility of the courts will allow the Gainesville Campus to expand its intramural choices.

Leonard expects the four-month project to be complete by March 2022. Paul can barely wait as she hopes to start a pickleball league for the UNG community.

