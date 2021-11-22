ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

UNG to turn tennis courts into multi-sports complex

By JK Devine, UNG
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cF3WC_0d3jTtkr00
ung demolishes tennis courts

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, Dr. Alyson Paul searched for a way to connect with people and exercise. The dean of students on the University of North Georgia’s Gainesville Campus discovered pickleball.

“I started playing during COVID because it was an outdoor activity that allowed socialization and social distance,” Paul, who plays in a Habersham County club, said.

Next spring, she aims to play on the brand-new pickleball courts next to Hugh Mills Physical Education Complex on the Gainesville Campus. The current tennis courts are being renovated into four pickleball courts, two basketball courts, two arena soccer courts, two tennis courts, and green spaces.

The plan to downsize and renovate the aging eight tennis courts is part of the university’s master plan for outdoor and recreational spaces on the Gainesville Campus. But turning the tennis courts into a transitional multicourt space became a higher priority in summer 2021.

“When the Hugh Mills gymnasium became a COVID-19 mass vaccination site, we needed to find another space for the Department of Kinesiology to conduct classes,” Derek Leonard, director of UNG’s Campus Recreation and Wellness and Student Facilities, said. “We also wanted a space for our basketball intramurals and other activities.”

Construction began in late October with a backhoe demolishing the concrete pads and fences.

“We targeted the tennis courts, because they are not in the best condition and are the first thing you see when you come onto campus,” Leonard said. “We want the Gainesville Campus to be a welcoming site, and our tennis courts needed to reflect that.”

In spring 2022, students, faculty and staff will have access to a multicourt facility. Leonard said the space will be scheduled like all facilities with classes taking top priority.

“We will have open recreation hours,” he said. “Our student staff will monitor the use and control the access.”

The Student Government Association (SGA) will invest in the plan too. The organization voted to allocate $100,000 for outdoor lights to illuminate the courts.

“While UNG students have returned to campus, many students are taking classes and returning home. We wanted to focus on activities that will keep students engaged and involved,” Tre Bennett, vice president of SGA on the Gainesville Campus, said. “By purchasing the lighting, our students can access the facility for a greater range of time. It also keeps the parking lot around it well-lit to ensure student safety.”

He said the flexibility of the courts will allow the Gainesville Campus to expand its intramural choices.

Leonard expects the four-month project to be complete by March 2022. Paul can barely wait as she hopes to start a pickleball league for the UNG community.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

Supporters say Kearney indoor sports complex is a 'slam-dunk opportunity'

KEARNEY, Neb. — “The city of Kearney has been in need of something like this for a long, long time.”. Jon Garner hopes to add another indoor sports facility by building a multi million dollar complex. “This complex entails about 215,000 square feet of area. Inside of that will be...
KEARNEY, NE
knopnews2.com

Two tennis courts, nine pickleball courts planned for Cody Park

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A capital campaign to build tennis and pickleball courts at Cody Park received support from the North Platte City Council Tuesday. Although no action was taken, North Platte Pickleball President Barb Baldridge presented the council with the design and layout of the project. Baldridge said...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
boweryboogie.com

Digging up the Seward Park Tennis Courts

Just call it the backhoe blues. The heavy machinery arrived this week inside the Seward Park athletic courts on Essex Street. And the big dig is already underway along the perimeter of the play space. Rehab began late last month. We confirmed at the time with Seward Park Campus (formerly,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Grand Island Independent

Central Nebraska Sports Complex pursuing $10M in state matching grant funds

Grand Island’s planned Central Nebraska Sports Complex is pursuing $10 million in matching grant funds via the state’s Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act. CNSC Board President Tino Martinez told Grand Island Noon Rotary Club on Tuesday the nonprofit nearly has reached its goal with a capital campaign launched in October.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ung#Multi#Basketball#Covid
WTHR

Greenwood Fieldhouse sports complex nearing completion

GREENWOOD, Ind — A few years ago, the city of Greenwood tore down the old middle school in the center of town to make way for a new multi-million dollar indoor sports complex. Greenwood Fieldhouse is now almost finished, and WTHR got an exclusive first-look inside this state-of-the-art facility. "This...
GREENWOOD, IN
Pauls Valley Democrat

Tennis courts serve up a winner

Tennis lovers in Pauls Valley have been served up a winner as a project to give some local courts a complete makeover got a recent OK. The start of actual work shouldn’t be far away as members of the PV City Council have approved the next step toward the first phase of a total upgrade to the tennis courts in the local Wacker Park.
PAULS VALLEY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
siouxcenter.org

Indoor Turf Sports Complex Moving Forward

The first part of Sioux Center’s new indoor turf facility will likely be bid in December. Construction on the 118,000-square-foot American State Bank Sports Complex could likely begin in March or April of 2022. The shared project between the City and Dordt University will offer a new option for year-round recreation for all ages.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Paragould Daily Press

PHS opens new tennis courts

Paragould High School’s new tennis courts are officially open for business. The Paragould School District hosted a ribbon-cutting for the five-court facility on Wednesday. High School Media Director Danielle Honeycutt said the courts had been built at a cost of about $500,000. Construction began in August, she said, and finished the week of Nov. 5.
News Channel Nebraska

Big plans ahead for Bennington’s $10 million sports complex project

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - People in Bennington started talking about this project three years ago. “We’re just so excited this is really going to happen.”. Nancy Neumeyer donated 20 of the 50 acres between 156th Street and Bennington Road. That’s where Neumeyer Farm, park, and athletic complex will be built.
BENNINGTON, NE
KSNB Local4

Kearney Place to Play hosts town hall on new sports complex

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A new sports complex is in the works in Kearney but in order for the city to move forward they need approval from residents. To help rally the support of the community, the Place to Play committee hosted a town hall on Monday at the Harmon Park Activity Center. They talked about how the sports complex is being funded, why it’s needed and how it helps.
KEARNEY, NE
village14.com

FoNT Donates Funds to Maintain Our Tennis Courts

On Wednesday morning, November 17, The Friends of Newton Tennis, Inc. (FoNT) presented a symbolic poster-sized $15,000 check to Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller and Parks, Recreation and Culture Commissioner Nicole Banks. It represents FoNT’s donation to the fund to repair and maintain the Garden City’s 67 tennis courts. The ceremony...
NEWTON, MA
theprescotttimes.com

PV Town Council approves agreement for youth sports complex

PV Town Council approves license agreement with Sunwest HC, Inc. for youth sports complex. Prescott Valley Town Council on September 23, 2021, authorized purchase from Yavapai County of the Exhibition Center at the former Yavapai County Fairgrounds complex. The ultimate intent of the purchase was to license the building and additional acreage (a total of 37 acres) to a third party for the creation of a youth sports complex. The purchase transaction with the County is expected to close on Monday, November 22, when the Town will take official ownership.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
udc.edu

Dr. Edwin Bancroft Henderson Sports Complex Naming Ceremony

“Edwin B. Henderson set the tone and created the infrastructure for African American participation in athletics by creating leagues and associations for black athletes and referees when no such thing previously existed.”. — Edwin B. Henderson II, 2008 (Grandson of the late EB Henderson) A special fund has been established...
WASHINGTON, DC
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the editor: Keep tennis courts, build pickleball courts elsewhere

This is in response to eliminating six tennis courts at Cody Park. Needless to say the North Platte Cody Park tennis courts are in bad repair and need to be replaced or redone. But why take them away from other tennis players and our youth? The North Platte High School boys and girls tennis teams use them for practice, dual meets and several tournaments a year (plus other courts in town). These courts are also used for the Nebraskaland Days tennis tournament. At one time the Cody Park tennis courts were the best complex between Lincoln and Denver and could still be the best.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
Monroe Local News

Local students who are members of Honors Program at UNG

DAHLONEGA, GA (11/16/2021)– The Honors Program on UNG’s Dahlonega Campus began in 1995. The program began on the Gainesville Campus in 1998, with Honors courses in English dating back to 1985. Both are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year. “It’s really amazing that the program has been producing notable UNG...
DAHLONEGA, GA
ung.edu

2 murals in progress in UNG's observatory

When it comes to an artist's growth, Vivian Liddell knows one experience holds true. "Artists develop their skills faster when they collaborate," she said. The assistant professor of visual arts at the University of North Georgia (UNG) is putting that experience to task this fall. Ten students in her special topics class are painting two murals inside UNG's North Georgia Astronomical Observatory.
DAHLONEGA, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
40K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy