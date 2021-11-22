ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man wanted for allegedly stabbing Bronx bar worker 9 times: NYPD

By Mark Sundstrom
PIX11
PIX11
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDYO0_0d3jTXWz00

WESTCHESTER SQUARE, the Bronx — The NYPD on Monday identified a suspect they were searching for after a stabbing at a Bronx bar back in October.

Police believe Yefri Toribio, 24, is the man who allegedly stabbed an employee at a Westchester Square bar several times when a dispute escalated on Oct. 6.

Authorities said it happened around 4:40 a.m. inside the Tequila and Rum bar on East Tremont Avenue.

The suspect, who was known to frequent the business, got into an argument with a 31-year-old man who worked there, police said.

When things turned physical, the alleged attacker pulled out a knife and stabbed the worker nine times about the body, according to the NYPD.

The suspect fled the scene and has not returned to the bar since.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital in what police described as “stable” condition.

Police described Toribio as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing around 200 lbs. with a medium build and black hair.

The NYPD also released a photo of the suspected stabber which was obtained from social media.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 20

butter and weeda
6d ago

The Bronx da will ensure the judge kicks out ice out the courtroom and has the court officer let him out the side door like judge Laura Blackburn did many moons back. Best place to be a criminal.

Reply
2
 

