Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Diagnostics Market Anticipated to Grow Rapidly During 2026

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe research study presented here is an intelligent take on the global Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Diagnostics market that explains important aspects...

CBS Boston

Moderna Seeks To Develop Variant-Specific Boosters For COVID-19 Mutations Like Omicron

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – Moderna said it’s already testing its current vaccine on the B.1.1.529 (Omicron) variant of COVID-19 and has a plan in place to create a booster for the variant if needed. Moderna said the Omicron variant has mutations that may increase the transmission rate and could accelerate waning immunity. The Cambridge-based biotechnology company has been working on a strategy to handle variants if the current vaccination and additional booster dose does not protect against emerging strains such as Omicron. The strategy includes a higher dose of the booster for healthy adults, which Moderna is already testing against Omicron. It is also...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Medagadget.com

COVID-19 Rapid Diagnostic Test Market to Surpass $7,660.2 Million, at 12.2% CAGR; Increasing product launches and approvals: Coherent Market Insigths

A rapid diagnostic test is an easy and quick medical diagnostic procedure to do. Rapid diagnostic tests are ideal for quick and preliminary medical screening and are frequently used in many medical facilities with inadequate resources. If a person has some disease that has manifested itself suddenly, often without any symptoms, a rapid diagnostic test can be very useful. A fast rapid diagnostic test will give the doctor a picture of what kind of disease is present and how serious it is. If a patient comes down with a sore throat that won’t heal and isn’t accompanied by a fever, a rapid diagnostic test might be able to tell that it’s due to a cold and prescribe medication. Other things a rapid diagnostic test can tell the status of your electrolytes, such as potassium and sodium; blood pressure, and the status of liver or kidneys.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 807.4 Million at a CAGR of 7.1% By 2028 | Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Diasorin S.P.A.

Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market continues to grow rapidly with rising incidences of infectious diseases combined with rising awareness regarding the same. Helicobacter pylon is a genus of gram-positive and spiraling microorganisms. It is responsible for infection in the stomach. Helicobacter pylon can cause dysentery and diarrhea. It has also been associated with peptic ulcers and other bowel disorders. These diagnostic techniques include non-infectious conditions like recurrent acute peptic ulcer, non-ulcer dyspeptic ulcers, malignancies, and other conditions including candida, Helicobacter pylon (H.pylori), Helicobacter pylori (H.pylori), and Staphylococcus aureus (S.aureus). Healthcare infrastructure is developing at a rapid pace and adopting new diagnostic tools to facilitate diagnosis and treatment. This Diagnostic Medical Equipment or DMECs are used to screen patients, take blood samples, perform physical examination and culture of growths, and analyze immune and inflammatory parameters.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Feed Micronutrients Market: Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow Rapidly with a CAGR Value of 8.5% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Feed Micronutrients Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.
MARKETS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TIME

Moderna Says New Vaccine for Omicron Variant May Be Ready in Early 2022

Bloomberg — Moderna Inc. Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton said he suspects the new omicron coronavirus variant may elude current vaccines, and if so, a reformulated shot could be available early in the new year.“We should know about the ability of the current vaccine to provide protection in the next couple of weeks,” Burton said Sunday on the BBC’s “Andrew Marr Show.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Montanan

Telemedicine is a hit with patients, even with its growing pains

Crystal Joseph pays for two telemedicine video services to ensure that her small therapy practice in Silver Spring, Maryland, can always connect with its clients. She’s been burned before. During one hours-long service outage of SimplePractice in late May, PsycYourMind, which offers mental health counseling and group sessions for Black patients, lost about $600 because […] The post Telemedicine is a hit with patients, even with its growing pains appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MENTAL HEALTH
New York Post

Vaccine efficacy for Omicron has likely dropped: Moderna CEO

Vaccine efficacy for the “highly contagious” Omicron variant has likely dropped — but the full data won’t be available for at least two weeks, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel warned on Monday. “We need to wait for the data to see if it’s true and how much it is going down,”...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Produce 10X Returns by 2030

Confluent is revolutionizing real-time data processing with its Kafka expertise. Latch stands to benefit from the increasing adoption of technology in the yet underserved real estate space. Finding stocks that could generate 1,000% returns in the next 10 years is not an easy task. However, based on the market's history,...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CEMI) increased by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CEMI) – a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases – increased by over 15% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Chembio Diagnostics announcing receipt on November 26, 2021, of South Africa Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) approval for the DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test, authorizing marketing and distribution of the test for use at the point of care by professional healthcare providers.
MARKETS
ScienceAlert

Plants Used by The First Australians Seem to Stop Cancer Cells Rejecting Treatment

The sticky leaves of a native Australian shrub, used by the nation's First Peoples as medicine, have been found to contain compounds that could possibly assist with cancer treatment. Crude extracts of resin from the species Eremophila galeata appear to stop cancer cells from pushing medicine out via 'efflux' pumps. In short, the extract takes away the defense some cancer cells use to spit treatments like chemotherapy out of their 'bodies'. For thousands of years, the resin from this Australian family of flowering plants, whose name translates to 'desert loving', has been used by Aboriginal people in smoking ceremonies designed to boost...
CANCER
healththoroughfare.com

New Study Brings Good News Regarding COVID Reinfection

The infection with COVID strikes fear in a lot of people, and the idea of reinfection surely sounds even more horrifying. But despite this, a new study brings some good news for anyone who might deal with the coronavirus for the second time during their lifetime. CNN reveals the exhilarating...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Pfizer and Moderna say they can quickly update COVID-19 vaccines 'if they need to' in the wake of new South African Omicron variant which scientists fear could be most infectious yet

Manufacturers of Americas most used vaccines are saying that they can quickly respond to challenges presented by the South African Nu variant. The recently emerged variant is believed to be the most infectious yet, and some fear it could evade protection provided but the current crop of COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer,...
INDUSTRY
ScienceAlert

Molecule Derived From Poisonous Plant Blocks All SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Cell Cultures

The plant-based antiviral agent thapsigargin (TG), derived from a group of poisonous plants known as 'deadly carrots', appears to be effective against all variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the lab – and that includes the quick-spreading Delta variant. A previous study published in February demonstrated that TG can be effective against a host of viruses. Now, this latest work by the same research team confirms that the antiviral also isn't being outflanked as SARS-CoV-2 evolves. With the emergence of new variants an ongoing possibility, it's intriguing to observe the continuous efficacy of TG. In tests on cell cultures in the lab, doses of TG delivered...
SCIENCE
goodmorningpost.com

Pfizer and BioNTech are sceptical about the efficiency of Covid vaccinations against the ‘Omicron’ strain.

BioNTech, a German pharmaceutical company, and Pfizer, a US-based pharmaceutical business, warned on Saturday that they are unsure if their coronavirus vaccinations can help treat the new COVID-19 strain ‘Omicron.’. In “roughly 100 days,” the pharmaceutical companies said they will produce a new vaccine against the covid strain discovered in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
UPI News

Study: COVID-19 protection wanes after two doses of Pfizer vaccine

Protection can gradually fade after a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer-BioNTech, which suggests that a booster shot might be necessary, researchers report. They analyzed data from more than 80,000 adults in Israel, average age 44, who had no previous evidence of infection and who had received a PCR test at least three weeks after their second shot of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY

