Brandon, FL

Walking Club Walker of the Week: Dorinda

By Sarah Phinney
ABC Action News WFTS
 7 days ago
Many of us are looking for ways to remain active while also staying a safe distance away from others. That's why Sarah Phinney started a ‘ Walking Club’ to highlight some hidden, and some not so hidden, trails and parks across Tampa Bay.

Nearly every week, Sarah Phinney highlights a top motivator in the Walking Club Facebook Group as Walker of the Week! This week, she's featuring Dorinda of Brandon! Watch the video to learn more about her.

Join Walking Club!

Post photos of your adventures, ask questions and learn about upcoming #WalkingClub stories in Sarah’s Walking Club group on Facebook !

You can also keep up with Sarah on Instagram and Twitter.

yoursun.com

Lemon Bay Garden Club's garden tour is this week

ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Garden Club’s craft and plant sale and fall garden tour are set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 19-20. The tour features home gardens in Englewood, mostly near the Lemon Bay Garden Club. There is also a presale for the plant sale, set for 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 18.
GARDENING
HollywoodLife

Natalia Bryant, 18, Is Gorgeous In Pink Gown For Baby2Baby Gala With Mom Vanessa & Little Sisters

Natalia Bryant looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a high-slit pink gown when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Nov. 13. When it comes to Natalia Bryant, 18, she always looks stunning no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on November 13. For the event, Natalia slayed in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink down with a cinched-in waist and a plunging slit on the front of her skirt.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
ABC Action News WFTS

