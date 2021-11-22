TUI sees above-average booking growth in summer 2022

BERLIN (Reuters) - Travel company TUI Group <TUIGn.DE? expects booking to grow above-average in summer 2022, it said on Monday.

Long-distance travel trends are already emerging for summer, with higher demand for trips to the U.S., Maldives, Mauritius and the Dominican Republic, it added.

"The announcement of the opening of the USA to tourists alone has spurred demand. Incoming bookings already show that clearly," said TUI Deutschland Management Board Chairman Stefan Baumert.

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, writing by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Kirsti Knolle)