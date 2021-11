SIRENS: Child Locked In Car On Glades Rd., Burns In Boca, Fainting Near A Deli

You Heard Sirens. We Know Where They Went On Sunday.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A child locked in a car near a doctor’s office on Glades Road in Boca Raton led to a rescue callout by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue workers on Sunday. So did an incident leading to burns in Amber Bay, and fainting near Ben’s Deli in West Boca.

Several crashes during the 11 p.m. hour in and around Delray Beach rounded out a very busy day. The following is a list of select 911 calls leading to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue dispatches on Sunday. Unless a dispatch results in a stand-alone news report, we do not know the outcome of each call.

PALM BEACH COUNTY FIRE RESCUE DISPATCH REPORT FOR SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2021

1:03 AM — SEIZURES — Palm Beach International Airport.

2:03 AM — ALLERGIC REACTION — Kings Point, Delray Beach.

2:42 AM — CAR ACCIDENT — I-95, Delray Beach.

3:37 AM — SICK PERSON — Villages of Oriole, Delray Beach.

4:26 AM — INTOXICATION — Sandalfoot Blvd., Boca Raton.

7:08 AM — MEDICAL PROBLEM — Barwick Road and Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach.

7:08 AM — SICK PERSON — Kings Point, Delray Beach.

7:26 AM — SICK PERSON — Palm Beach International Airport.

7:55 AM — TROUBLE BREATHING — Century Village, Boca Raton.

9:09 AM — TROUBLE BREATHING — Whisper Walk, Boca Raton.

9:18 AM — TRAUMATIC INJURY — Home Run Circle, Boca Raton.

9:46 AM — FAINTING — 9704 Clint Moore Road, Boca Raton (Near Ben’s Deli).

10:51 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Whisper Walk, Boca Raton.

11:54 AM — CHILD LOCKED IN VEHICLE — 9185 Glades Road, Boca Raton.

12:43 PM — BURNS — Amber Bay at Lakes of Boca Raton, Boca Raton.

12:47 PM — OVERDOSE — Gleason Street, Delray Beach.

1:32 PM — FAINTING — Waterberry at Boca Chase, Boca Raton.

1:53 PM — MEDICAL PROBLEM — 9244 Glades Road, Boca Raton.

2:19 PM — FIRE ALARM — Publix at Linton and Jog in Delray Beach.

2:25 PM — MEDICAL PROBLEM — Walmart at Linton and Military Trail, Delray Beach.

2:26 PM — MEDICAL PROBLEM — Linton Blvd. and I-95, Delray Beach.

2:34 PM — SICK PERSON — Whisper Walk in Boca Raton.

2:35 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — Cypress Walk at Boca West, Boca Raton.

2:51 PM — OPEN WATER INCIDENT — 6990 North Ocean Blvd., Ocean Inlet Park.

3:13 PM — CAR ACCIDENT — State Road 7 and Sandalfoot Blvd., Boca Raton.

6:02 PM — HEMORRHAGE — Kings Point, Delray Beach.

7:26 PM — CARDIAC ARREST — Publix at Clint Moore and State Road 7, Boca Raton.

9:45 PM — ROLLOVER CRASH — 9539 Boca Cove Circle, Boca Cove

10:16 PM — FIRE ALARM — Uptown Boca Raton Residences.

10:54 PM — CAR ACCIDENT — I-95 SB AT LINTON BLVD — Delray Beach.

11:02 PM — CAR ACCIDENT — 5080 N. I-95 — Delray Beach.

11:06 PM — CAR ACCIDENT — West Atlantic and Military Trail, Delray Beach.

The article SIRENS: Child Locked In Car On Glades Rd., Burns In Boca, Fainting Near A Deli appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .