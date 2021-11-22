37-year-old woman critically injured after a traffic accident on NE Side (San Antonio, TX) Nationwide Report

A 37-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a traffic accident on the Northeast Side overnight.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 3 a.m., Sunday, on the access road in the 2500 block of NE Loop 410. The early reports showed that a 37-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a Lexus, was traveling westbound in the left lane on the access road.

