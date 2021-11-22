ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

37-year-old woman critically injured after a traffic accident on NE Side (San Antonio, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4bWs_0d3jSAiz00
37-year-old woman critically injured after a traffic accident on NE Side (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report

A 37-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition after a traffic accident on the Northeast Side overnight.

As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at about 3 a.m., Sunday, on the access road in the 2500 block of NE Loop 410. The early reports showed that a 37-year-old woman, who was a passenger in a Lexus, was traveling westbound in the left lane on the access road.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

37-year-old woman critically injured after a traffic accident on NE Side

November 22, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ne Side#Ne Loop#Lexus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 26-year-old Jacob Ethan Rivera who died after a two-vehicle crash on Loop 1604 (San Antonio, TX)

Authorities identified 26-year-old Jacob Ethan Rivera who died after a two-vehicle crash on Loop 1604 (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office identified 26-year-old Jacob Ethan Rivera as the man who lost his life following a head-on collision early Thursday morning in South Bexar County.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy