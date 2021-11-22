ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

COVID-19 Anxiety Syndrome Scale

zoeharcombe.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article* COVID-19 brought profound changes to the way we live. There has been a significant increase in the proportion of adults reporting anxiety or depressive disorder, when compared to 2019. * As early as spring 2020, psychologists and behavioural experts observed changes in human behaviour, and they have studied...

www.zoeharcombe.com

beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 may trigger post-viral syndromes

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, can sometimes trigger several post-viral syndromes, or diseases occurring after infection, NPR reported Nov. 18. One study published by Brain Sciences found 13 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients met the criteria for chronic fatigue syndrome, also called ME/CFS, six months after receiving a COVID-19 diagnosis. The study included 130 patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WUKY

UK Psychology professor offers ways to help kids cope with COVID anxiety

From routine disruption to social isolation — the COVID-19 pandemic has and continues to impact children in various ways. This week on Dr. Greg Davis on Medicine Michelle Martel, a psychology professor in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Kentucky, shares her expertise and offers tips for helping your child cope with COVID anxiety.
KIDS
#Social Anxiety#Covid 19#C 19ass
Mental Health
Health
Public Health
Coronavirus
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hudsonvalley360.com

New COVID-19 variant triggers anxiety

COVID numbers in the Twin Counties are on the rise again with Greene and Columbia seeing cases this month more than triple the amount for November a year ago. In Columbia County, as of Nov. 24, there are 493 new positive COVID cases. At this time last year, the county Department of Health reported 214 positive cases, or 251 fewer cases than the county has had this month so far.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
theeastcountygazette.com

Virginia Reports First Child Death With a Serious Covid-19 Syndrome.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, a kid between 10 and 19 has died from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) linked with Corona Virus. Health executives stated the kid survived in the Prince William Health District. The status of the kid will not be published out of regard for the family. MIS-C, earlier named Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, is a wellness situation connected with Corona.
VIRGINIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

COVID-19 pandemic increasing risk of anxiety, and therefore heart disease: study

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) -- A significant number of patients are reporting symptoms of depression that worsened throughout the pandemic, placing them at higher risk for heart disease, a new study has found. Conducted by researchers at Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City, the study involved 4,633 patients who completed...
MENTAL HEALTH
YourErie

Therapy dogs ease anxiety at COVID-19 vaccination clinic

A local non-profit doing their part Thursday evening to help the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. A group of therapy dogs were on hand for a vaccine clinic to help ease the anxiety of getting a shot. The clinic gave out COVID-19 vaccines for children who might have some uneasiness with needles. One volunteer tell […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Medical News Today

Outdoor exercise lessened anxiety, depression during COVID-19 lockdowns

A new study highlights the importance of being active and spending time outdoors, even during a pandemic. The researchers found that people who exercised more during lockdowns experienced less anxiety and depression than those who did not exercise. They also found that people who spent more time outdoors had lower...
FITNESS
Daily Mail

People with schizophrenia are four times as likely to die of COVID-19 as those without the condition while patients with mood disorders or anxiety are three times more likely, study finds

Americans with certain mental disorders are at an increased risk of dying from COVID-19, a new study finds. Researchers from the University of Texas found that people who suffer from schizophrenia are four times as likely to die of Covid than the general population. Additionally. those who have anxiety or...
MENTAL HEALTH
Genetic Engineering News

Cryo-EM Reveals Brain-Cell Receptor Linked to Depression and Anxiety in Near-Atomic-Scale

Researchers at Scripps Research, Florida, Columbia University, and the Indian Institute of Technology in Kanpur report by using cryo-EM, they have observed the near-atomic-scale structure of a brain-cell receptor called GPR158 that is linked to depression and anxiety. Their findings may lead to new approaches and therapeutics for treating depression, anxiety, and other mood disorders.
MENTAL HEALTH

