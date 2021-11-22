ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers, beware: A warning about fake shopping websites

Cover picture for the articleSanta and his elves are kicking it into high gear and so are thieves. We have a warning about the increase in fake shopping websites popping up all over the internet. KPRC 2 Investigates team explains what you need to look out for when shopping online. Record number of...

shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately On Your iPhone, According To Privacy Experts

In your never-ending quest to keep your iPhone and other tech devices as secure as possible, you might make assumptions about the danger of certain apps, while overlooking the real dangers of others. Given how often we hear about privacy concerns with Facebook and Instagram (just two examples), it’s perfectly understandable why you might be more suspicious of social media apps. But they aren’t the only ones that are contributing to a less safe situation for you, according to privacy experts. Yousun Allen, CEO at Yosun UV Printer, spoke with SHEFinds.com about the one app you should delete immediately on your iPhone. And it’s probably not the one you think.
Reader's Digest

Can You Really See Who Views Your Facebook Profile?

Privacy concerns on social media have long been a hot-button issue. Users want the ability to control who sees their content, and to a large degree, Facebook has made that possible with numerous settings, like turning off the friends tracking feature, deleting photos, and blocking people on Messenger. Other things, like figuring out who blocked you on Facebook, don’t have specific settings but can be accomplished with easy workarounds. If you find yourself wondering, “Who viewed my Facebook profile?” you’re certainly not alone. After all, it would be handy to know if a potential employer is checking out your page or whether your ex is keeping tabs on your social life. So, is it possible? Read on to find out.
iheart.com

Experts Warn Against Charging Your Phone At The Airport

No one wants to have their phone run out of battery after a day of traveling. Thankfully, most airports are aware of that so they have installed charging stations where travelers can plug in their devices so they start their journeys at 100% battery life. However, it might not be great for your phone, or for you, if you use them.
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
Pocket-lint.com

How to see who's tracking you online and how to easily stop it

(Pocket-lint) - If you've become hyper-aware of being tracked online and having your data collected without your explicit consent, you've arrived at the right place. We describe how to stop yourself from being tracked, or how to limit it anyway. Who is collecting your data and why?. First, understand that...
TechRadar

This Amazon scam could trick even the most savvy shoppers

Cybercriminal groups are launching new scams designed to capitalize on shopping fever ahead of Black Friday and the holiday season, researchers have warned. In a blog post, researchers from security firm Avanan described one such campaign, first launched last month, in which fraudsters spoofed Amazon order notification emails. The objective...
avast.com

How to Know If Your Phone Has Been Hacked

Pop-ups If you’re seeing a lot of unusual pop-up ads, your phone could have an adware infection. Steer clear from these pop-ups — don’t click or open them because it could make the problem worse. Unrecognized texts or calls. Receiving communications from unrecognized numbers could indicate you’ve been the victim...
CNET

Want to delete yourself from the internet? 6 ways to get personal information off the web

If you're reading this, it's highly likely your personal information is available to the public. And by "public" I mean everyone everywhere. So, how can deleting yourself from the internet stop companies from getting ahold of your info? Short answer: It can't. Unfortunately, you can never completely remove yourself from the internet, but there are ways to minimize your digital footprint, which would lower the chances of your personal data getting out there. Here are some ways to do that. We'll update these tips periodically.
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
Phone Arena

Delete these 7 Android apps before it costs you big bucks; spot fake LinkedIn alerts

We've written before about the Joker malware that steals personal data from your Android phone. As a "Trojan," Joker can infiltrate your phone and sign you up for expensive subscription services that you might not notice on your credit card bill until you've already made a few monthly payments. Tatyana Shishkova, a malware analyst at security firm Kaspersky has found some infected apps in the Google Play Store.
Phone Arena

If you don't pause this feature, Google will track your location all of the time

You might think that toggling off "Google Location History" while in your Google account (myactivity.google.com) would stop Google from tracking your movements. Google claims that the information that this feature helps Google provide better service to users by knowing where you are, and where you've been. But Google claims that "Location History" is disabled by default and can only be turned on with the user's permission.
Best Life

Dollar Tree Just Warned Shoppers About This Major Change to Pricing

According to the The Washington Post, there are more than 34,000 dollar stores in the country alone—which is more than all the Walmart, Starbucks, and McDonald's locations combined. Despite the name, however, in many dollar stores, you'll find many products priced higher than a buck. Dollar Tree has maintained its status as one of the last true dollar stores in the U.S. over the past few years, unlike fellow discount chains Dollar General and Family Dollar. In 2019, the company began opening Dollar Tree Plus stores, which offer certain items for $3 to $5. But now, Dollar Tree is warning that a major change in pricing is coming to its original concept stores soon as well. Read on to find out how and when the discount chain is planning to hike prices.
CNET

Stop letting Facebook track you across the web: Off-Facebook Activity

If you haven't been using the Off-Facebook Activity privacy feature, now's the time to start. The tool, introduced by Facebook in 2019, lets you see and control data that apps and websites share with the platform -- and monitor the kind of information third-party apps can access. With the privacy...
TechRepublic

Facebook and Google "listening" is more pervasive than you think

Yet another consumer is disturbed by the sketchy algorithms deployed by Facebook. Here's how the app knows what you're talking about and what to do about it. This past weekend, my mother-in-law came for a visit. During her stay, something happened to cause her great concern. Let me set the...
CNET

Don't just deactivate your Facebook account. Delete it permanently

People's opinions about Facebook are a mixed bag. For some, the social media site is an essential tool for keeping in touch with friends and family around the globe, interacting with common-interest groups and getting news. But others see Facebook in terms of privacy violations, political brawling, damaging misinformation and other content that could be harmful to teens. Now known as Meta, Facebook has a new name but the same old problems. Whatever your reasons for wanting to cancel your account, we'll tell you below what steps to follow.
