URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO. * WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions. * WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO