Unexpected factors behind rapid cost decline of lithium-ion batteries

By E&T editorial staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLithium-ion batteries have plunged in cost by around 97 per cent since their introduction three decades ago, and researchers have now analysed the reasons for this dramatic fall. According to an MIT team, by far the biggest factor was work on research and development, particularly in chemistry and materials...

Nature.com

Growth of lithium-indium dendrites in all-solid-state lithium-based batteries with sulfide electrolytes

All-solid-state lithium-based batteries with inorganic solid electrolytes are considered a viable option for electrochemical energy storage applications. However, the application of lithium metal is hindered by issues associated with the growth of mossy and dendritic Li morphologies upon prolonged cell cycling and undesired reactions at the electrode/solid electrolyte interface. In this context, alloy materials such as lithium-indium (Li-In) alloys are widely used at the laboratory scale because of their (electro)chemical stability, although no in-depth investigations on their morphological stability have been reported yet. In this work, we report the growth of Li-In dendritic structures when the alloy material is used in combination with a Li6PS5Cl solid electrolyte and Li(Ni0.6Co0.2Mn0.2)O2 positive electrode active material and cycled at high currents (e.g., 3.8"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2) and high cathode loading (e.g., 4"‰mAh"‰cmâˆ’2). Via ex situ measurements and simulations, we demonstrate that the irregular growth of Li-In dendrites leads to cell short circuits after room-temperature long-term cycling. Furthermore, the difference between Li and Li-In dendrites is investigated and discussed to demonstrate the distinct type of dendrite morphology.
crossroadstoday.com

Carmaker Stellantis secures supply of battery-grade lithium

MILAN (AP) — The carmaker Stellantis said Monday that it has secured a five-year supply of battery-grade lithium hydroxide in Europe to support its plans to convert to 98% electrified vehicles by 2025. Stellantis, the company that combined PSA Peugeot and Fiat Chrysler, signed a binding agreement with Vulcan Energy...
nanowerk.com

New research reveals the mechanism of ion transport in aqueous Li-ion batteries

(Nanowerk News) Lithium-ion batteries are notorious for being a fire hazard due to their flammable organic electrolytes. As such, there has been much effort to utilize water-based electrolytes as a safer alternative. However, this is hampered by the problem of water molecules undergoing electrolysis into hydrogen and oxygen within the battery, which causes various problems such as poor efficiency, short device longevity, and safety issues.
Scientific American

U.S. Looks to Extract Lithium for Batteries from Geothermal Waste

California and the Biden administration are pushing incentives to make the United States a global leader in a market that’s beginning to boom: the production of lithium, the lightweight metal needed for the batteries of electric vehicles and for the storage of renewable energy from power plants. At the moment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium Ion Battery#Battery Technologies#Materials Science#Mit
CleanTechnica

Warning On Lithium-Ion Batteries: Beware Of Premature Lock-In

Everyone is talking about a new study that outlines how the cost of lithium-ion batteries for stationary energy storage has dropped 97% since the 1990s. That’s a stunning achievement, but it would be a mistake to let the conversation stop there. The new study is not an exercise in cheerleading. Instead, it’s a warning against putting too many eggs in one technology basket, and an argument for continuing to explore new chemistries and materials.
Detroit News

Stellantis gets lithium hydroxide source for EV batteries in Europe

Stellantis NV has secured a source for lithium hydroxide for electrified vehicle batteries in Europe, the automaker said Monday. Stellantis and Australia-based Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd. have signed a five-year binding agreement for shipments to begin in 2026. The resource is a critical component of lithium-ion batteries used to power plug-in hybrids and EVs; reports suggest there could be a shortage of the compound as EV demand grows. Stellantis is seeking to have 70% of its European sales be electrified by 2030 with a full lineup of EVs.
dcvelocity.com

BSLBATT expands integrated lithium-ion power to heavy-duty forklift segment

BSLBATT Battery. (Nov. 25, 2021) – Raniero Forklift Trucks company breaks new ground with BSLBATT Battery factory integrated, high-voltage lithium-ion power in Load capacity From 12 to 25 tons capacity sit-down counterbalanced lift trucks. The Raniero® AC150-6 - AC160-6 - AC170-6 - AC180-6, AC160L-12, AC180L-12, AC200L-12, AC220L-12 120V, and AC120-6 - AC140-6 provide a zero-emission alternative with performance comparable to an internal combustion engine in high-capacity indoor and outdoor applications.
Patriot Ledger

Board rejects permit for lithium battery storage

Calpine Fore River Energy’s request for a special permit to construct a lithium-ion battery renewable energy storage system at its facility on Bridge Street was rejected by the Board of Zoning Appeals, Nov. 17. Board member Jonathan Moriarty said the location for a lithium-ion renewable energy storage system, "was not...
just-auto.com

Navigating the lithium battery value chain

“What Tesla started in 2008 with the Roadster, the world’s first battery-electric vehicles (BEV), has morphed into a transformative global force in transport. 15 countries and 31 cities, at the last count, are now setting timelines to phase out internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to help reduce carbon emissions, with Norway leading the parade by banning them completely in 2025,” says Michael Orme, senior analyst at GlobalData.
pv-magazine.com

UK business claims to offer ‘world’s most sustainable lithium-ion battery’

An advanced-battery company based in the West Midlands of England claims to have developed “the most sustainable, low-waste lithium-ion battery in the world.”. Aceleron says its “compression technology method” has enabled it to produce products in which every component can be accessed for repair, replacement or upgrade. The company claims its ‘Essential' product is fully recycable, effectively giving the device an “infinite lifespan,” according to co-founder and chief technical officer Carlton Cummins.
Cosmos

Why are lithium-ion batteries getting cheaper?

Like solar panels and wind turbines, the price of lithium-ion batteries has plummeted over this century, with a study from March estimating that cost has dropped by 97% worldwide since their introduction in 1991. Now, the same team of researchers have sought to explain why the price has fallen so...
techxplore.com

Powering up next-generation energy storage with beyond-lithium-ion battery systems

Researchers led by Jennifer L. Schaefer, professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Notre Dame, analyzed how magnesium-ion-conducting solid polymer electrolytes may work in two separate battery systems. They published their findings on Sept. 15 in Energy Material Advances. "Energy storage devices need to...
Las Vegas Herald

Lithium Ion Battery Pack Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Future Hi-Tech Batteries, Johnson Controls, LG Chem Power, Toshiba

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery Pack Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 with detailed information of Product Types [, Lithium Ion Battery Pack markets by type, Series Battery Pack & Parallel Battery Pack], Applications [Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical & Grid Energy and Industrial] & Key Players Such as Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI., LG Chem Power, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Hitachi Chemical, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, GS Yuasa International Ltd, Johnson Controls, Inc., Shenzhen BAK Battery., Future Hi-Tech Batteries Limited, BYD., Tianjin Lishen Battery., Amperex Technology Ltd. & Hunan Shanshan Toda Advanced Materials. etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Worldwide Lithium Ion Battery Pack report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
etftrends.com

Thinking About an EV Purchase? Good News: Battery Costs Will Decline

One of the biggest hurdles that automotive manufacturers, including Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), face on the road to broader electric vehicle (EV) adoption is driving costs lower. Much of the long-term thesis for EVs as an investable asset class hinges on these vehicles realizing price parity with their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts, and one of the ways of getting there is driving the price of both nickel-rich lithium-ion (NMC) and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries lower.
theiet.org

Sustainable electrochemical process improves lithium-ion battery recycling

A new technology using electrochemistry to efficiently separate and recover the metals in spent batteries could prove to be a highly sustainable secondary source of cobalt and nickel – the worldwide reserves of which are rapidly dwindling. Worldwide consumption of electronic devices has led to a sharp increase in waste...
techxplore.com

Impeding the impedance: Research reveals how to design a better next-generation lithium-ion battery

The newest generation of lithium-ion batteries now under development promises a revolution in powering cell phones, electric vehicles, laptops and myriad other devices. Featuring all solid-state, nonflammable components, the new batteries are lighter, hold their charge longer, recharge faster and are safer to use than conventional lithium-ion batteries, which contain a gel that can catch on fire.
mining.com

Rise in battery costs to keep lithium price rallying — report

Lithium prices have rallied in 2021 and are now at record-high levels, amidst the sharp acceleration in demand during a global supply struggle. In its latest industry report, market analyst Fitch Solutions revised up significantly both its lithium carbonate and hydroxide price forecasts from 2021 to 2026, to incorporate higher global EV sales assumptions from its Autos team and subsequent stronger lithium demand for batteries.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Wind power becoming too cheap to support itself

Major efforts to bring down the cost of generating wind power should be restrained, the head of a turbine-making major has warned, citing the industry's limited ability to continue investing in new technologies and enterprises. The cost of wind power has recently dropped to levels that allow a challenge to...
