AscendEX is thrilled to announce the listing of the Bemil token (BEM) under the trading pair (BEM/USDT) on Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. UTC. Bemil is an entertainment game and app with play-to-earn features with the aim to create a world where people can have fun and make earnings simultaneously. Using Bemil, players can engage in battle modes with each other, create or join a clan, explore various mini game offerings, and explore various features of the platform’s ecosystem. Bemil currently has 15,000 active users and is growing its user base at a daily rate of 6 percent. Bemil is available to users in both the Apple and Google app stores.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO