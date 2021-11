The Cleveland Browns survived a scare on Sunday, defeating the winless Detroit Lions 13-10. It wasn’t the prettiest performance by the Cleveland Browns, but in the end, the team found a way to put away the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon 13-10. Both teams played through the unpleasant conditions of the cold and the rain, but the Browns found a few more plays, which was all the difference needed to squeak by the winless Lions team.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO