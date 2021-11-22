ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavendish suffers "small collapsed lung" at Belgian event

BRUSSELS (AP) — British cyclist Mark Cavendish broke two ribs and suffered a “small collapsed lung” during a crash at a track event in Belgium, his team said on...

Reuters

Cavendish recovering from broken ribs, collapsed lung

Nov 22 (Reuters) - British cyclist Mark Cavendish is recovering from broken ribs and a collapsed lung after a crash in the Six Days of Ghent track meeting on Sunday. Cavendish was riding in the Madison when he went down in a crash involving Olympic and world champion Lasse Norman Hansen.
SPORTS
Metro International

Cycling-Cavendish recovering from broken ribs, collapsed lung

(Reuters) – British cyclist Mark Cavendish is recovering from broken ribs and a collapsed lung after a crash in the Six Days of Ghent track meeting on Sunday. Cavendish was riding in the Madison when he went down in a crash involving Olympic and world champion Lasse Norman Hansen. “Examinations...
SPORTS
The Independent

Mark Cavendish suffers collapsed lung and two broken ribs after crash in Ghent

Mark Cavendish suffered a collapsed lung and two broken ribs in a crash during the Ghent Six Day track event on Sunday night, his Deceuninck-QuickStep team announced.Cavendish spent the night in the intensive care unit of a Belgian hospital after leaving the velodrome on a stretcher, but is expected to be discharged soon.A statement read: “Following his crash at the Ghent Six Day, Mark Cavendish was taken to the Ghent University Hospital where he was kept overnight.“Examinations showed that Mark has suffered two broken ribs on this left side and has a small pneumothorax, both of which have been treated...
CYCLING

